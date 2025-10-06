Former Rays World Series Hero Announces Retirement From Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays fans fondly remember the run the team went on during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign. Incredible success was found in the 60-game sprint of a regular season, in which the Rays won 40 games and there is hope a postseason trip will occur in the near future.
They won the AL East and kept the momentum going throughout the postseason. They swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALWC before going the maximum against the New York Yankees in the ALDS and Houston Astros in the ALCS.
Ultimately, their run would end against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Tampa Bay was defeated in six games. One of the catalysts for the team that year was Brett Phillips, who recently announced his retirement from the MLB.
Brett Phillips announces retirement from MLB after seven seasons
A sixth-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft out of Seminole High School in Seminole, Florida, he would eventually make his debut in 2017. Parts of seven seasons were played in the Big Leagues, and the tenure with the Rays was by far his most productive.
Across three seasons and 210 games, Phillips produced an underwhelming .179/.272/.354 slash line with an OPS+ of 78. However, that didn’t keep him from providing a positive impact on the team every time he took the field.
He was an energizer for the club with infectious energy. An excellent defender in the outfield, the biggest moment of his career naturally came at the plate in the World Series against the Dodgers.
With Tampa Bay down 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 4, Phillips was at the plate against future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen with runners on first and second. Down to his last strike, he laced a ball into short center field.
The center fielder bobbled the ball, allowing Kevin Kiermaier to score from second. Randy Arozarena was waved home as well and looked to be caught in the middle between third and home plate.
But the catcher was unable to corral the ball, enabling Arozarena to slide into home plate safely. The Rays would tie the series at two victories apiece in front of a raucous crowd. Phillips was the hero, and it was unfortunately the final game Tampa Bay won in the series.
In his career, he played for the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels, in addition to the Rays. He appeared in 393 games and had a slash line of .187/.272/.347.
A spark plug, he will be remembered fondly by Tampa Bay fans for his contributions during his stint with the franchise.