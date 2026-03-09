Defensive Improvement Is Paramount for Rays Young Outfielder

If the Tampa Bay Rays are going to be competitive during the upcoming MLB season, they are going to need to produce offensively.

Their pitching staff has looked quite solid throughout spring training in preparation for the regular season. While there aren't a ton of household names in the rotation or bullpen, the Rays have plenty of depth on the mound to work with.

Where they hope to exceed expectations is at the plate. Tampa Bay’s offense may be underrated at this point. The subtraction of second baseman Brandon Lowe has many people believing this could be one of the least productive offenses in the MLB.

However, there is one player who can help elevate the team’s production offensively: outfielder Chandler Simpson. He has an elite skill with his speed that can help bring the offense to another level.

Chandler Simpson needs to improve defense

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson (14) looks on against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alas, it isn’t his bat that the Rays are worried about. For Simpson to help improve the team’s offense, he needs to show that he can play adequate defense to be in the lineup every day.

A former infielder in college, Simpson has been transitioning to the outfield. Given his speed and athleticism, it would be fair to assume that he could make a positive impact in the grass with his glove.

During his MLB debut in 2025, that wasn’t the case. He graded out as one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball with -9 Defensive Runs Saved. His Outs Above Average of -5 was in the 11th percentile.

That is why his work with former Gold Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier is so important this offseason. If Simpson can move closer to being a league-average defender in the outfield, it would mean more opportunities to play.

Improved defense will get Simpson in lineup every day

Sep 24, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) steals a base during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The more time that he spends in the lineup, the more opportunities he will have to wreak havoc on opponents with his speed on the basepaths.

Simpson, despite playing in only 109 games and receiving 414 at-bats, stole 44 bases. He isn’t going to offer any power, evidenced by his .295/.326/.345 slash line, but he consistently puts the ball in play and doesn’t strike out.

There is value in a player of that caliber being in the lineup as a table setter. Taking advantage of his 97th percentile spring speed as often as possible will help elevate the team’s offense to another level, helping compensate for areas they’re projected to be weaker in.

If Tampa Bay is willing to let him play through some growing pains in the outfield, which should be the case given its season-long outlook, Simpson has the tools to lead the MLB in stolen bases should he stay healthy.