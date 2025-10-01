Rays Should Be Wild Card Contender in 2026 Despite Uncertain Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason after what was a bit of a disappointing campaign in 2025. Despite a strong start to the season, the team fizzled down the stretch and finished eight games under .500.
Even though the team might not have been able to achieve their goals this year, there is still a lot to like about the direction of the franchise. Being displaced from their home field due to a natural disaster put the team behind the eight ball to start the campaign, and not playing much at home in July and August certainly didn't help them.
With a move back to Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay should have a more balanced schedule in the second half of the year. Furthermore, with new ownership taking over, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for where the team will be playing.
Despite being a small market team with a low payroll historically, the Rays have been able to sustain success and contend for a playoff spot. Even though they dropped off in 2025, they are poised to bounce back.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about teams that missed the playoffs in 2025 who would be in contention in 2026. The Rays were listed among the teams expected to once again be a contender for a playoff spot.
Rays Can Contend
While the struggles in the second half of the year weren’t ideal, this was a team that ranked in the middle of the pack in numerous key stats. Tampa Bay’s schedule did them no favors in 2025, and that should be improved in 2026 for starters.
What will be interesting for the Rays is the direction that the team will go in. With new ownership, Tampa Bay might actually look to get aggressive in free agency and make a splash or two. However, with a couple of obvious trade candidates, the Rays might be both buyers and sellers.
Considering how well Tampa Bay has operated as a small market team, if new ownership starts to spend some money and the Rays get aggressive in free agency, the team could really be propelled into the upper echelon of the league quickly.
Even though they might not have made the playoffs in 2025, there is certainly reason to believe that they will be able to be a contender in 2026 for a playoff spot. While the AL East is very challenging, Tampa Bay could be up for the task.