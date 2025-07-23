Rays' Chandler Simpson Shatters Record in 4-3 win Over White Sox
In Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays rookie center fielder Chandler Simpson sprinted his way into the history books.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Simpson took off in an attempt to steal his 28th base of the season. When he unsurprisingly slid safely into second base, he set the franchise rookie record for the most stolen bases, surpassing Rocco Baldelli’s 27 in 2003.
After snatching the record, Simpson decided to make it an even 30 by stealing two more bases to bring him to three on the night, tying a single-game career-high in a 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on May 29.
“Congrats to Chandler, you’re in good company certainly with Rocco,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the win. “It’s his game; he’s fearless. There’s a lot of thought that goes into his skillset, his base running and what he can do.”
“He’s on base consistently, and from there it’s chaos,” Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen added. “I mean, he set the single-season Rays rookie record for stolen bases and we still have two months to go, which is unbelievable.”
Simpson, who is now tied with Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramirez for the third most stolen bases in Major League Baseball, is grateful to be in the position he is.
“It’s a blessing, the fact that I had an opportunity to come up and just show what I could do,” Simpson said.
Simpson’s philosophy on the base paths is simple: Stay relentless.
“I’m not thinking about first base, I’m thinking about the next base, just trying to be strategic, it’s a cat and mouse game.”
Simpson and the Rays (53-49) will aim for the series victory over the White Sox (36-66) on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS TAKE DOWN WHITE SOX 4-3: Drew Rasmussen was perfect early and the Tampa Bay Rays scratched out four runs in the second inning, then held on to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. CLICK HERE
- HUNTER BIGGE TALKS INJURY: It was a scary sight when Tampa Bay pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit the face with a foul ball in the Rays' dugout in June. He's on the road to recovery, but it hasn't been easy. He said he couldn't have gotten through it without the support of his wife, Casey. CLICK HERE
- LOWE TO INJURED LIST, FAIRCHILD SIGNED: The Tampa Bay Rays are making moves before the trade deadline as they continue to work back into playoff contention. We have an update on Brandon Lowe's foot injury, and a new player joining the team. CLICK HERE
- JOE BOYLE'S NEW ROLE: Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Joe Boyle has toed the rubber four times for the club in 2025, and each appearance is done with the future in mind. CLICK HERE