Tampa Bay Rays Fail to Snap Wild Losing Streak That Dates Back to 2012
Even in their new home, the Tampa Bay Rays couldn't shake a streak that has hung over them for more than a decade.
The last time the Rays won on April 15 was in 2011. Ever since, the team has been able to pick up a victory on Jackie Robinson Day.
The Rays had a chance to break that streak Tuesday night, but they failed to do so. Instead, they lost 7-4 to the Boston Red Sox, and it wasn't really as close as the final score suggests. It took two runs in the bottom of the ninth just take make it a three-run game, and the tying run never came up to the plate.
It was quite the departure from Tampa Bay's performance on Monday, when they ran away with a historic 16-1 win. The curse of April 15 outweighed that momentum, though, and the Rays dropped to 0-11 on the date over the past 14 seasons.
The Rays will look to bounce back in Wednesday's rubber match against the Red Sox. First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
