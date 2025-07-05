Long-Awaited Debut For Rays' Kim Cut Short By Calf Injury
The long-awaited and celebrated debut of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim took a somber turn on Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
After starting 0-for-2, Kim logged his first hit in a Rays uniform in the top of the seventh inning, a single to left field. Shortly after, Kim attempted to steal third base and came up grimacing after being thrown out.
Kim left the game with what he later called a cramp in his right calf on the attempted steal. However, he remains optimistic that it will not result in a spot on the injured list.
“I think we'll need to re-evaluate tomorrow, but I don't think it should be a problem," Kim said after the game.
After being touted as one of the top free agents in baseball four years ago and winning a gold glove with the San Diego Padres, the Rays signed Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal in February. The catch was that Kim would spend the first half of the season rehabbing from shoulder surgery in Triple-A Durham. After a slow and methodical buildup to his return, Kim faces another health obstacle to overcome.
"We're hoping it's more of a cramp, we'll just see, it's kind of day-to-day," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game."We'll check on him through the night and into tomorrow."
Cash dispelled any speculation that Kim reaggravated his right shoulder injury, which, up until Friday, had kept him off an MLB field since last August.
Despite the disappointing outcome, Kim's 1-for-3 outing was encouraging.
"Yeah, he looked good. I saw up there he had 70 at-bats in Durham, so it looked like he was timed up at the plate, he was aggressive, got a hit for us, got us going."
The Rays aim to even the series against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. ET.
