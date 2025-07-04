Rays Outright RHP Forrest Whitley to Triple-A Durham
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday announced that right-hander Forrest Whitley cleared waivers and is being outright to Triple-A Durham.
The move comes after Whitley produced some troublesome outings after being acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade on June 13. Before the trade, Houston designated Whitley for assignment.
In five games with Tampa Bay, the 27-year-old San Antonio native logged a 15.43 ERA over 4.2 innings while allowing 10 hits and 10 runs (eight earned). Whitley struck out four batters while walking two.
After surrendering three hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks in a disastrous 22-8 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on June 27, the Rays decided to designate Whitley for assignment while recalling 24-year-old southpaw Joe Rock. In his MLB debut on June 28, Rock fanned four batters while allowing four hits and two earned runs.
With Houston, Whitley also made five appearances and struggled immensely. Three of the five games came against the Rays over 10 days in May, where Whitley gave up eight hits, 10 earned runs and two home runs in less than three innings. Whitley finished the month with a 16.88 ERA in 5.1 innings.
The Astros selected Whitley out of Alamo Heights High School with the 17th pick in the 2016 draft. As a senior, Whitley dominated the mound, posting a 9-1 record and a 0.31 ERA while fanning 126 batters in 68 innings.
Now, the 6-foot-7 righty will have a chance in the minors to get back on track with Tampa Bay's top affiliate.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS' HA-SEONG KIM READY TO MAKE DEBUT: After a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, Rays infielder Ha-Seong Kim will make his long awaited debut with the club in their road series against the Minnesota Twins. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and more, including results in real time. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JAKE MANGUM INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN:Speedy Tampa Bay outfielder Jake Mangum hit an inside-the-park home run on Wednesday, the first one in Rays history since 2023. Here's the video highlight, and some historic numbers. CLICK HERE