WATCH: Tampa Bay's Jake Mangum Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run vs. Athletics
TAMPA, Fla. — It takes a lot of speed and a little bit of luck to hit an inside-the-park home run in the major leagues. Tampa Bay left fielder Jake Mangum had a little bit of both on Wednesday afternoon in a game against the Athletics.
In the bottom of the second inning of the matinee at Steinbrenner Field, Mangum hit a drive to deep center field off of Athletics pitcher Mitch Spence. A's center fielder Denzel Clarke went back for the ball, all the way to the wall. He went up to catch it, but couldn't get to it, and the ball bounded away from him as he hit the ground after the crash.
Mangum never stopped running, and scored easily when the relay throw was dropped.
The inside-the-park homer, the 24th in Rays history since they started playing in 1998, was the first one since Luke Raley did it in 2023. Raley now plays for the Seattle Mariners. The 24 homers are the most in baseball by any franchise since '98.
Here;'s the highlight:
Mangum, one of the top rookies in the game in 2025 who was a college star at Mississippi State, now has a seven-game hitting streak. He is now hitting .318 on the season, with two home runs and 27 RBIs.
He is also first in baseball hitting with runners in scoring position, batting .458. As he proved on Wednesday, though, he's always in scoring position, even when he's standing in the batter's box.
Kevin Keirmaier, who played center field for Tampa Bay from 2013 to 2022, had the most inside-the-park homers in Rays history with four. Carl Crawford, another speedy outfielder, had three. He played for the Rays from 2002 to 2010.
This story will be updated with quotes from Jake Mangum and others after the game.
