Tampa Bay Rays Place Reliever Hunter Bigge on Injured List, Recall Cole Sulser
The Tampa Bay Rays have placed right-handed pitcher Hunter Bigge on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, retroactive to May 2, the club announced Tuesday.
Bigge took the mound last Wednesday and Thursday, posting a pair of scoreless outings against the Kansas City Royals. The 27-year-old didn't appear in the ensuing weekend series versus the New York Yankees, but there was no word on his injury status at the time.
Through 13 appearances this season, Bigge has a 2.40 ERA, 1.067 WHIP and 0.2 WAR.
Bigge came over from the Chicago Cubs last July, arriving as part of the trade package that got the Rays to part ways with All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes. He has yet to record either a win or loss in the big leagues, despite owning a 2.51 ERA, 1.175 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.6 WAR across 31 relief appearances and one start.
To round out their roster in Bigge's absence, the Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser from Triple-A Durham. Sulser made one MLB appearance earlier this season, allowing four hits, a walk and two earned runs in 1.0 inning on April 12.
The reshuffled Rays bullpen will be tasked with taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a series that gets underway Tuesday night. First pitch for the opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Related Rays stories
- SIMPSON MAKES HISTORY: Chandler Simpson has racked up 15 singles and six stolen bases in his first 14 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, achieving a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Julio Borbón in 2009. CLICK HERE
- MY TWO CENTS: Tampa Bay closer is a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities this season, with no outing more impressive than what he did Sunday, striking out the side to beat the New York Yankees. Perfect is a good thing, especially in that job. CLICK HERE
- RUBBER MATCH VICTORY: Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls had four hits and four other Rays had multiple hits in a 7-5 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday. It was the third straight road series win for Tampa Bay, and they moved to within three games of the first-place Yankees. CLICK HERE
You can follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.