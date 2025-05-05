Tampa Bay Rays Rookie Chandler Simpson Achieves Dynamic Feat Not Seen in 16 Years
Chandler Simpson has been in the big leagues for just about two weeks, and he has already found a way to make history.
The Tampa Bay Rays called up Simpson for the first time in mid-April, adding the much-hyped speedster to their active roster. He has been a constant presence in the lineup ever since, all while producing at a consistent level.
Simpson is batting .296 with four RBIs, nine runs, a .648 OPS and a 0.1 WAR through 14 games. Only one of his 16 hits has gone for extra-bases – a double in his MLB debut – but his six stolen bases have helped to make up for his lack of power.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Simpson is the first player to record at least 15 singles and six stolen bases through his first 14 career games since Julio Borbón did so with the Texas Rangers in 2009.
Simpson is still ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Tampa Bay's farm system, just outside MLB's top 100 prospects overall. It could only be a matter of time before he graduates, though, considering the 24-year-old is already more than 40% of the way toward exhausting his rookie eligibility.
The Rays have Monday off, but will resume action against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. If manager Kevin Cash sticks to his guns, Simpson should bat out of the leadoff spot again.
