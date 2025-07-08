Rays Southpaw Shane McClanahan Pitches 1 Inning in FCL Rehab Assignment
A long-winding and challenging path to recovery for Tampa Bay Rays' lefty Shane McClanahan experienced another positive development.
On Tuesday, the Rays sent McClanahan on a rehab assignment to their Florida Complex League affiliate in Port Charlotte, Fla. He pitched the first inning, allowing one walk and getting three outs, including a strikeout to end the inning.
The move is indicative of McClanahan's progression toward returning from a left triceps nerve irritation injury he suffered in his final exhibition start on March 22 against the Boston Red Sox.
When the injury occurred, it struck fear into the hearts of those around the Rays organization and fans alike. At that point, McClanahan had not pitched in a major-league contest since Aug. 2, 2023, due to undergoing his second Tommy John surgery shortly after. McClanahan underwent his first elbow surgery when he was 17. The second operation featured an internal brace to help stabilize the elbow.
After clutching at his arm and immediately leaving the mound, it was difficult to avoid thoughts of a worst-case scenario. Could McClanahan, who had been a two-time All-Star and Tampa Bay's ace, once again be lost for the season?
McClanahan did his best to squash the fear immediately.
"As soon as I walked off the mound, I told [manager Kevin] Cash, 'It's not the elbow. It's not the elbow," McClanahan said after the incident.
Luckily, the 28-year-old southpaw was correct. While his upcoming return to the mound is promising, the injury has still cost him more than half the season.
The road to a return has proven to be a series of peaks and valleys for McClanahan. After the injury occurred, he said he felt great. By the beginning of June, McClanahan's rehab process was going smoothly.
But after throwing a full-intensity bullpen session on June 7, McClanahan didn't feel right, leading to another setback and an appointment with nerve specialist Dr. Gregory J. Pearl in Dallas on June 17. The appointment went well, and McClanahan continued to throw.
Now, McClanahan has regained the ground he lost, with the latest news demonstrating another step toward facing hitters in a live game setting.
When healthy, McClanahan is one of the most dominant pitchers in the league. Before needing his second Tommy John surgery, the University of South Florida product posted an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 21 starts. For his career, McClanahan is 33-16 with a 3.02 ERA.
