Rays Have Exactly What Diamondbacks Are Looking for in Ketel Marte Blockbuster

The Tampa Bay Rays got busy recently, reshaping their roster with some blockbuster trades being consummated.

First, they pulled the trigger on a three-team trade, sending All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal that also included the Houston Astros.

Outfielder Jake Mangum and relief pitcher Mason Montgomery are also heading to the Pirates, with outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito heading to the Rays from the Astros. Houston is receiving starting pitcher Mike Burrows.

The second deal Tampa Bay completed was with its American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles. In a surprising turn of events, starting pitcher Shane Baz was traded for a haul of prospects and a draft pick.

Rays have the pitching to make Ketel Marte deal

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those deals certainly give the impression that the Rays are entering somewhat of a rebuild. But, after signing veterans Cedric Mullins, Jake Fraley and Steven Matz, more moves could be on the horizon to improve the team for 2026 and beyond.

Tampa Bay is in a great position to swing a trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. There is a gaping void to be filled with Lowe now in Pittsburgh, and Marte would be the perfect addition to address that weakness.

Acquiring him will not be cheap. The Diamondbacks are seeking pitching, preferably arms who are ready to contribute at the Major League level.

After completing those trades, the Rays certainly have the organizational depth to get a deal done to beat out other offers. As shared by Rays Metrics on X, they have an impressive stable of young starting pitching to deal from.

Rays have built an impressive collection of SP prospects. Brody Hopkins is typically seen as the highest upside arm of the group, but the rest can be ranked in many different orders.



Will they continue to stockpile in this area or turn around and trade from it? pic.twitter.com/sUvrnyizao — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) December 21, 2025

Ian Seymour and Joe Boyle both reached the Big Leagues in 2025 and will be looking to earn a rotation spot behind Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Shane McClanahan and Matz. Tampa Bay knows as well as any franchise how important pitching depth is, but if they use some of it to acquire a lineup upgrade, they will think long and hard about pulling the trigger.

Brody Hopkins is widely considered the best pitching prospect in the Rays’ system, but there are other intriguing arms to watch for. Ty Johnson, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Isaac Paredes deal ahead of the deadline in 2024, has emerged.

Michael Forrett dominated in the Orioles’ minor league system. Jackson Baumeister is another former Baltimore prospect who Tampa Bay acquired in a trade and is making some noise for himself.

Rumors swirled that the Rays and Arizona discussed Pepiot and Baz as the centerpiece of a deal for Marte. If they can figure out a way to get a deal done without including Pepiot, overwhelming the Diamondbacks with prospects, Tampa Bay needs to figure out a way to get that done.

Bringing in Marte would give them a dangerous core to build their lineup around with designated hitter Yandy Diaz, third baseman Junior Caminero and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

