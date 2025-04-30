Travis Jankowski To Depleted Rays Outfield: 'It's a Perfect Fit,' For Now
TAMPA, Fla. — Outfielders have been dripping like flies since March for the Tampa Bay Rays. It's been so bad that even the guys who get hurt come back and get hurt again. And the fill-ins get injured, too.
That's a problem. You can spell injured list without OF, but that still doesn't make it any easier.
It started in the spring when Richie Palacios fractured the ring finger on his right hand during spring training and missed the first three weeks of the season. He came back on April 17 and had three hits against the New York Yankees, but then woke up with a sore knee the next morning and went right back on the injured list. he's out at least a month.
Starting right fielder Josh Lowe injured an oblique on Opening Day and hasn't played since, though he's getting close to a return. Starting center fielder Jonny Deluca played nine games before injuring a shoulder. He's had a setback and probably won't be back until June. Lastly, Jake Mangum came up to fill in for them, but he pulled a groin muscle and is going to miss several weeks.
All these injuries have really tested the Rays' depth, not only in the big leagues but throughout the organization as well. Chandler Simpson was called up from Triple-A Durham, and he's been great. He hit safely in his first eight games before going 0-for-5 Tuesday night. Kameron Misner has had a lot of memorable moments already in right field, too, both with the bat and the glove
They've been a great additions, but the Rays needed more.
That's why they acquired 33-year-old veteran Travis Jankowski, a 2023 world champion with the Texas Rangers who has spent parts of 11 years in the majors. Rays manager Kevin Cash calls him a ''perfect fit'' for the Rays because he checks all the boxes. He makes good contact, plays good defense and can run like the wind, even at 33. Plus, he's a good clubhouse guy. So, yes, check, check and check.
“It was an immediate need (in the outfield), but we have talked about Travis for many, many years,'' Cash said. "He’s been in some different spots, but we’ve always liked the player from afar and I’m glad we got him.
"This need right here, who knows how long it will be until some of our injured outfielders get back, but I feel like we’ve got a really good major-league player that can help us do a lot of things, whether he’s starting or coming in the game late.’’
That's the thing. No one has any idea how long Jankowski will be here. When all four players return, the Rays might have a numbers problem. But here's the thing about baseball. No one has any clue when everyone will be healthy again, and what we learned with Palacios, even when they come back there's no guarantee they'll stay healthy long.
So Jankowski is thrilled to be here, and he'll do all he can to help the Rays win until they tell him otherwise.
“With the outfield, injuries have kind of been afflicting this team and they just want me to come in and help this team win. So I’m going to give everything I got for as long as I’m here and help the Rays get some wins,'' Jankowski said. “To me, the culture here is great. Cash is unbelievable as a manager and I think his record speaks for itself.
“I think it’s a great fit. You know, small ball, scoring, playing great defense, just from always playing against the Rays, it’s like, ‘we know their game plan, right?’ They’re going to try to scratch across some runs and limit a team to less than two. Just being on this side of it, and scoring some runs for this pitching staff, I think I fit in well. All that always comes natural to me, so I’ll just carry that over to this organization.''
Cash gave some updates Tuesday. Here's where we stand with the injured outfielders.
Josh Lowe hitting again
Josh Lowe seems to be first in line for a return after missing five weeks. Cash said he could be back in the majors next week.
"Josh just took BP out on the field (Tuesday), so we're super encouraged by that,'' Cash said. "He'll have some live BP probably (Friday), possibly an FCL game on Saturday. But a lot will be determined in the rest of this week with how he continues to feel and bounce back from hitting on the field and stuff.''
Setback for Deluca
Cash said that DeLuca "had a mild return of some soreness with throwing and swinging. So we'll take the next three to five days to determine kind of a time frame moving forward.
"It's a setback, It's not a major setback, but he just started to ramp up baseball activity, and it didn't feel great. ''
Deluca hasn't played since April 6 in Texas. He got off to a hot start, going 10-for-23 — a .435 average — but injured a shoulder trying to make a diving catch. The Rays haven't missed a beat with Simpson in center field. He's hit well, and has several highlight-reel catches already, too. Deluca's setback means we're going to see more of Simpson at least through May. The Rays will have some tough decisions to make once Deluca is back.
Jake Mangum's frustrations
Jake Mangum finally got his shot in the big leagues on March 30, getting called up after Lowe went on the injured list. All the switch-hitter did in his second game was get four hits — two from each side — in a 6-1 win over the Pirates.
The Mississippi native played nearly every day until he pulled a groin muscle while running to first base in an April 23 game at Arizona. He went on the injured too, and will probably miss two to four weeks.
It was frustrating because that's the first time he's ever a groin injury, he said Sunday in San Diego. Just when he was making inroads at the major-league level, he was out.
"It's really just a guess on the time frame, because it's symptoms. Muscles heal differently for everyone,'' Mangum said. "It could feel better in a few days, could feel great two weeks. You just never know. But it's still good news that the MRI just showed a strain, and nothing worse.
"We like the news we got, and I'll look forward to getting back out there and running around when we're ready. We'll do everything we can to get back out there. We'll see how the body heals. It's been an amazing first few weeks, so I can't wait to get back out there. It's not fun at all, but you just have to attack the rehab as best you can.''
No timeline yet for Palacios
Palacios hated not being to break camp with the Rays, so when he came back and had three hits in his debut, he was excited. And he was equally bummed the next morning with a swollen knee. The Rays called it a right knee sprain, but Palacios had pateller tendon issues in that same knee last year.
Cash said Tuesday that Palacios is back on a treadmill but hasn't resumed any baseball activities yet. It's probably at least a month for him, too.
That leaves opportunities for Jankowski. He's a lef-handed bat that can spell Christopher Morel against tough righties. He can play all three outfield positions and can steal bases late as a pinch-runner when needed. He's used to that utility role, and knows to always be ready.
“I’ve been a fourth-fifth outfielder probably since 2019, so the last six or seven seasons, that’s been my role,'' Jankowski said. "It doesn’t take away from the preparation or the mindset of expecting to be in the lineup every day. When your’e not in the lineup, you don’t take anything personal. You check your ego at the door every single day and go to Plan B and how I’m going to get into this game today.
Jankowski became a household name during the 2023 World Series, getting a hit in a Game 4 win and two hits — including a two-RBI double — in a Game 5 win, filling in for All-Star Adolis Garcia, who went down with an injury. Texas won its first-ever World Series after taking Game 6.
“The World Series, I was kind of shocked but that’s what I’ve done for years,'' Jankowski said. "I was ready to play, and you take everything in stride to help the team with that day without skipping a beat.
“For me, if you have to pinch-run late or make a play in the outfield, you might only have one shot to impact a game. The adrenaline is always flowing late in games and I’ll do anything to make a catch. “I love that guys love to run here. I love being aggressive and taking that extra 90 whenever I can.’’