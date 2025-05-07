Phillies Rally Late to Take Series Opener 8-4 Over Rays on Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have played well against National League opponents so far this season. But they haven't played well at home lately, so something had to give on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
What gives? Well, the potent Phillies lineup had its say, scoring three runs early off of Rays starter Drew Rasmussen, and then smacking around reliever Mason Englert for four runs in the eighth inning, blowing open a one-run game and taking an 8-4 victory in the first of their three-game series at Steinbrenner Field.
The Rays entered the game with a league-best 11-4 record against NL foes, including five in a row against Arizona and San Diego. But Philadelphia is just a different deal for the Rays lately. Tuesday night's win was their seventh straight against the Rays dating back to 2021.
Rasmussen (1-3) took the loss for the Rays, going just 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits, with two walks. Kyle Schwarber got to him first, hitting his league-leading 12th home run over the left-field wall to lead off the second inning.
Rasmussen then gave up a double to Nick Castellanos and a walk to Max Kepler, both with none out, and he looked to be in trouble. But he coaxed a double-play ball out of J.T. Realmuto, and looked like he could out of the inning with minimal damage. But Rasmussen threw a 3-1 cutter to Jason Bohm, and it got too much of the plate. Bohm smacked it over the right field fence to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Rays got back in the game in the fourth, when second baseman Brandon Lowe doubled and, two pitches later off of Zack Wheeler, designated hitter Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer to right center, making it 3-2. That was all Wheeler gave up in seven innings of work, though. He allowed only four hits and had nine strikeouts and no walks.
Both offenses stalled until the eighth inning, with Mason Montgomery getting two outs and Eric Orze getting six more after Rasmussen left. But Englert got hit hard, allowing four runs on before he even got an out. Trea Turner and Bryce Harper opened the inning with singles, and then Schwarber, who's reached back in 41 straight games dating back to last September, drove in Turner with a single to right. Castellanos followed with a three-run homer to right and suddenly it was 7-2.
Castellanos had another RBI in the ninth, and all the Rays could muster were two sacrifice flies, one in the eighth from Chandler Simpson, and another in the ninth from Junior Caminero.
The Rays are now 16-19 and have lost five straight games at their temporary Tampa home, and nine of 10. The Phillies are 20-15, and are 2.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
The two teams meet again on Wednesday night. Shane Baz (3-1, 3.68 ERA) pitches for the Rays against Christopher Sanchez (3-1, 3.45 ERA).