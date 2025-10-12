This Key Reason is Why Rays Will Likely Trade Pete Fairbanks This Winter
With the final four teams set in the MLB Postseason, the offseason planning for the Tampa Bay Rays has already begun. This was a team that was a contender for a little while in the first half of the year but ultimately finished under .500 in 2025.
Despite the campaign not going according to plan, this is a team that will be seeking to be a contender once again in 2026 after missing the playoffs the last two years. There is certainly reason to believe that the Rays can achieve this goal.
With new ownership taking over, the hope is that the team will start to be active in free agency and that could start as soon as this winter. Considering how successful the organization has been with such a low payroll, a little bit of spending could do wonders.
However, even if the team does start to spend, they will likely keep their principles that have resulted in so much success. The Rays very rarely let a player walk in free agency for nothing, often trading them with time left on their contract. They have a few players who that applies to this winter and some of them have been key pieces. One player who could be on the trading block this winter is relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks.
Fairbanks Hitting Milestones
It was a fantastic season for Fairbanks in 2025. The veteran right-hander was able to total a 4-5 record, 27 saves, and 2.83 ERA. It was the third straight year in which he was able to eclipse 20 saves, proving that he is a great relief pitcher.
However, while Tampa Bay did sign him to an affordable extension, there were some escalators in the deal that Fairbanks had the opportunity to earn more money in 2026. Due to his success, he was able to reach quite a number of them and what was thought to be a seven-million-dollar club option is now up to $12 million.
While the Rays should certainly exercise this, Fairbanks will likely be hitting the trade block soon after. It certainly would seem unlikely that Tampa Bay would pay a relief pitcher that type of money, making him a prime trade candidate.
Even though the price tag might be high for the Rays, he has proven to be a high leverage relief pitcher and teams will certainly be interested in his services if he becomes available. With the option being expensive and it being the final year of his deal, Fairbanks seems like a logical player who Tampa Bay will look to move.