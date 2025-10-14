Accomplishing Rare Feat Proves How Special Rays Slugger Junior Caminero Is
The Tampa Bay Rays have a star in the making with third baseman Junior Caminero. One of the top prospects in baseball entering the 2024 campaign, he flashed some of the immense potential he possessed during his first extended stay in the Major Leagues.
In 2025, his first full season as a Big Leaguer, he showed just what the hype was all about. He put together one of the most productive power and run-producing seasons in MLB history for a player his age.
Caminero turned 22 years old on July 5. Just 10 days later, he was representing the Rays on the American League All-Star Team for the first of what will be many appearances in the Midsummer Classic.
His production improved in the second half of the season, playing like an All-Star the final 2.5 months of the season just as he did the first 3.5. A .282/.338/.588 slash line with 22 home runs and 50 RBI in the second half led to him accomplishing an incredible feat.
He would finish the year with a .264/.311/.535 slash line across 154 games and 653 plate appearances. Caminero would hit 45 home runs and record 110 RBI.
As shared by the official MLB account on X, that makes him the fourth youngest player in history to record a season with at least 40 home runs and 100 RBI. Mel Ott, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eddie Matthews are the only players who reached the impressive plateaus at a younger age.
A lot has been made of Caminero’s home/road splits in 2025. While his slash line differed greatly, the power and run production traveled wherever he went.
In 77 games at home in 294 at-bats, he had 22 home runs and 54 RBI. On the road, in the same number of games and 308 at-bats, he had 23 home runs and 56 RBI. If he can improve the slash line on the road, MVP votes are going to be headed his way in no time.
Just scratching the surface of his potential, Caminero is one of the brightest young stars in the game. He has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award this year, which is just the start of what should be an annual occurrence of him being nominated for awards and accolades.
Tampa Bay has an excellent building block on its hands. It would behoove them to attempt to sign him to a long-term extension this offseason. Things should only get better as he gains more experience and continues to develop, being 6.8 years younger than the average Major Leaguer in 2025.