Signing Emerging Superstar to an Extension Named Rays Most Essential Move To Make
The Tampa Bay Rays operate differently from most MLB franchises due to the restraints they have on spending. They haven’t ever been big spenders in free agency, but that could certainly change with the new ownership group taking over.
If the front office is afforded the chance to spend some more money, things could really get rolling for the Rays. Their scouting and developing teams are already doing a great job getting the most out of their young players.
One of those players who has emerged in 2025 is third baseman Junior Caminero. A top prospect in the sport during the 2024 preseason, his first taste of the Big Leagues wasn’t too eventful.
He played in 43 games and had 177 plate appearances, producing a .248/.299/.424 slash line. An OPS+ of 105 was produced, along with hitting six home runs, nine doubles and one triple, flashing that raw power potential that he possessed.
In 2025, that potential finally came to fruition in his first full Major League campaign. Caminero burst onto the scene, improving his numbers across the board.
Rays need to lock-up Junior Caminero long-term with extension
He had a .264/.311/.535 slash line with 45 home runs, 28 doubles and 110 RBI. That was good enough to get him selected to the American League All-Star Team for the first of what should be many times in his career. And has him as a nominee to make the All-MLB Team.
Looking like a superstar in the making and a true middle-of-the-order difference-maker, he is someone the franchise should be looking to build around long-term. That is why it makes so much sense that Seth Carlson of YardBarker has pinpointed signing Caminero to an extension as the one essential move for Tampa Bay to make this winter.
“The Rays may feel betrayed after extending former shortstop Wander Franco, but there’s no denying Caminero is the type of rare talent that should not be allowed to leave the Tampa area,” he wrote.
The production that Caminero provided this year was elite. Getting that from a third baseman is the cherry on top. Tampa Bay was burned by their last long-term commitment, but that shouldn’t stop them from retaining their current star long-term.
A franchise that isn’t going to spend much on outside free agents needs to do everything it can to lock in homegrown stars when the opportunity presents itself. Caminero looks to be worth every penny, turning only 22 years old this past July.
Having him in the fold, locked in as a building block, would make upgrading the rest of the roster that much easier.