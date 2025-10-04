Analyzing Why Rays Should Not Trade Star Slugger Yandy Diaz This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays are heading into the offseason with a lot of question marks to answer this winter. With new ownership and the need for a new home eventually, the Rays could see some significant changes in the near future.
While the franchise will be undergoing some changes, there is no denying the sustained success that they have been able to accomplish for quite some time. Despite generally having one of the lowest payrolls in baseball, this is a team that usually puts a good product on the field.
A major reason for the success of the team over the years is their ability to find and develop young talent in their farm system. Tampa Bay usually has one of the top farm systems in the league and that is still the case. The front office isn’t shy when it comes to making trades to improve the system and continue their formula for success.
As the winter gets closer, Tampa Bay will likely have some players mentioned in trade rumors that are nearing the end of their contract. There are a few players who fall into their category for the team, but that doesn’t mean they should pull the trigger just yet.
Why the Rays Should Not Trade Yandy Diaz This Winter
Even though it was a poor second half of the season, the Rays were a competitive team and a playoff contender for much of the first half. A significant reason for that was that they had a talented lineup with quite a bit of depth.
From the top of the order to the bottom, Tampa Bay had sluggers who could make an impact. One of those players was veteran Yandy Diaz. Spending most of his time as the designated hitter this season, the 34-year-old was able to put together an impressive campaign.
Overall, Diaz slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Despite his age, it was one of the best years of his career, and he was a positive contributor to the franchise. Due to his ability to play first base and the offensive numbers he produced, he will be a frequently mentioned trade target.
However, while teams might call up about Diaz and try to pry him away, the Rays would be wise to hold on to him right now. This is a team that is going to have a chance to contend once again in 2026 and moving Diaz would negatively affect that. If Tampa Bay wants to make a run next year, they will need their veteran slugger.