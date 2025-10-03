Rays Star Slugger Listed as Potential Trade Target for Red Sox This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason, and this will be an interesting winter for the franchise. With new ownership taking over and the need for a new long-term home, there could be a lot of changes coming up for the franchise.
Despite some uncertainties this winter, this is a team that currently has a lot of talent, especially in their lineup. With the emergence of Junior Caminero in 2025, Tampa Bay has a 22-year-old budding superstar on their hands. Furthermore, while Caminero had a fantastic campaign, there were a lot of other sluggers who produced well.
Due to some of the uncertainties surrounding the change in ownership, it will be interesting to see the direction that the team looks to head in this winter. They could very well look to get aggressive and try to contend in 2026, but they do have a number of players who are entering the final year of their contracts that could be trade bait.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Boston Red Sox would target Rays slugger Yandy Diaz this offseason. The talented slugger would fit very nicely in the lineup for the Red Sox, who could used another bat.
Diaz Makes Sense for Boston
The Red Sox are coming off a tough loss in the American League Wild Card Series to the New York Yankees and with a young group, the future seems bright for them. However, a glaring weakness for the franchise was at first base after the injury to Triston Casas.
Pursuing help at the position or to be the designated hitter for the team makes sense to improve a lineup that was shut down in Game 3 against the Yankees. Diaz figures to be one of the best first baseman that could be available this winter and Boston was interested in his services this past summer as well.
At 34 years old, the slugger was able to put together a powerful campaign in 2025. He slashed 300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI in 150 games played. There doesn’t appear to be any signs of slowing down for Diaz, for whom the Rays will undoubtedly pick up the option on his contract.
Due to his age, Tampa Bay very well might look to move him and try to recoup some additional prospects from the Red Sox. The slugger did play a majority of the time at designated hitter, which could make him a bit more expendable for the Rays. Time will tell if he becomes available, but he would be a strong trade target for Boston.