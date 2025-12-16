Rays' Slugger Named Potential Fit for Royals to Help Fix Offensive Woes

As the offseason continues for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will continue to be the subject of trade rumors, with one of their top players being a popular target.

It has been a busy start to the winter for the Rays, who have been actively trying to improve their team. So far, they have made a couple of signings to help improve things, but there is still work to be done.

Due to the likelihood that payroll won’t be increasing much this winter, Tampa Bay is going to be focused on trying to help a couple of key areas of need. Fortunately, the team has started to address a couple of areas of need with the additions of Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins to their outfield. Furthermore, the signing of Steven Matz could help provide some depth in the starting rotation despite him being a relief pitcher in 2025.

While the team is looking to improve, they are also always mindful of the long-term outlook. With that being said, one veteran who has generated a lot of buzz is their All-Star slugger.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel recently wrote about Rays slugger Brandon Lowe being a potential fit for the Kansas City Royals this winter.

Lowe Would Spark Royals’ Offense

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

At a very affordable salary of $11.5 million for 2026, it is easy to see that the 31-year-old is a great value based on the production that he is capable of putting up. Lowe is coming off a fantastic campaign in which he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI.

Those types of offensive numbers for a second baseman are hard to find, and Tampa Bay wouldn’t be letting him go for cheap. With a desire to contend this season, moving Lowe would be a crippling blow to those chances. The Rays don’t have a clear replacement ready if they were to trade Lowe, and that would have to be something that the team figures out if they choose to do so.

For Kansas City, Lowe would be an excellent fit to improve their lineup. With a star in Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop, they are seeking affordable upgrades for their lineup to help them get back into playoff contention in 2026.

While the price wouldn’t be low, the fit is undoubtedly there for Lowe and the Royals. However, it will all come down to whether or not the Rays believe a potential offer is worthwhile.

