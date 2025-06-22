Best-in-Baseball Tigers Take Series Finale, Beat Rays 9-3
TAMPA, Fla. — Some games are closer than the final score indicates, and that certainly was the case for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. They lost 9-3 to the Detroit Tigers in their series finale, but in all unraveled in a very ugly ninth inning at Steinbrenner Field.
The Rays tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning on a Junior Caminero home run, his 19th of the season, but then gave it back in the seventh, when reliever Garrett Cleavinger gave up a two-run homer to Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez to make it 3-1.
It was still 3-1 in the ninth inning, certainly close enough for the Rays, who've had a lot of comeback wins lately. But Forrest Whitley, who was acquired last week from Houston, couldn't get anyone out — literally. He faced six batters, and they all scored as the Tigers blew the game open.
Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson started the innings with doubles, then Perez and Dillon Dingler singled. Parker Meadows then hit a three-run homer to make it 8-1. After Javier Baez tripled, Cash finally took off Whitley. Baez scored on a sacrifice fly off Mason Montgomery.
The Rays scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, with Taylor Walls driving in two runs with the bases loaded.
Zack Littell started for the Rays, and pitched five innings, allowing just one run and four hits on just 69 pitches.
The Rays are off on Monday, then start a six-game road trip to Kansas City and Baltimore on Tuesday night,.
