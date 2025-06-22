Best-in-Baseball Tigers Take Series Finale, Beat Rays 9-3

DET - Wenceel Pérez 2-run HR (6)



📏 Distance: 348 ft

💨 EV: 95.2 mph

📐 LA: 26°

⚾️ 96.8 mph four-seam fastball (TBR - LHP Garrett Cleavinger)

🏟️ Would be out in 1/30 MLB parks



DET (3) @ TBR (1)

🔺 7th#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/VERXsd1GAf