Rays Received Star-Level Production From Player Still Years Away From Arbitration

Given how the Tampa Bay Rays operate with their payroll, it is imperative that they find players who can outperform their contracts by a considerable margin.

It is a challenge the team faces every year as a member of the American League East. Their rivals spend boatloads of money, which has happened again this offseason with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, and it is impossible for the Rays to keep up.

Tampa Bay is never going to spend as much as its divisional peers, putting pressure on the front office and coaching staff to maximize the talent in place. They have succeeded with such a strategy previously, and hit on a few players in 2025 as well.

Providing the Rays with the most value this past season was third baseman Junior Caminero. A former top-ranked prospect, he showcased the skills that made him so highly-regarded a few years ago in his first full Major League season.

Junior Caminero provided Rays with incredible value this season

Sep 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) points after he hit a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

His $34.4 million net value salary, as shared by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, was among the highest in the sport in 2025.

Only 27 players had a higher value than the slugging youngster, including MVPs Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cy Young Award Winners Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Caminero certainly earned the lofty ranking based on his production last season. He was one of the best power hitters and run producers in the MLB, launching 45 home runs and recording 110 RBI.

It was one of the most productive seasons in history for a player his age. He turned only 22 years old on July 5, days before he participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, representing the Rays on the AL Team.

Junior Caminero will continue providing Rays with great value

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Earning right around the league minimum, Caminero provided the team with an incredible amount of value, producing a 4.4 bWAR.

Right now, all of his value is tied to his bat. Despite how hard he swings and the power he generates, he isn’t a prototypical power hitter in some sense because he doesn’t strike out a ton. His 19.1% strikeout rate is below the league average, but he hits the ball hard and is starting to put the ball on the ground less and less.

An increase in fly ball percentage certainly aided in his home runs going up, a trend Tampa Bay would love to see continue in the future.

If he continues improving with his glove defensively at third base, his value is only going to go up. Still two seasons away from reaching arbitration, Caminero is going to reside near the top of these value-based rankings for years to come.

