Rays Make Franchise History With 3 Concurrent Double-Digit Hitting Streaks
The Tampa Bay Rays' bats have been hot lately, and it's added up to some history heading in to Tuesday night's game in Kansas City.
It is the first time in the organization's history — which dates back to 1998 — that three active players carry hitting streaks of at least 10 games. Yandy Diaz — who cracked the top-10 in All-Star voting for American League designated hitters with a big week— is at 13 games, Brandon Lowe — who is fourth in voting among second basemen — is at 11 games. Jake Mangum, Tampa Bay's 29-year-old rookie, is on a 10-game streak.
Diaz's streak is the longest active run in the majors. The 33-year-old is slashing .464/.508./.768 during that stretch, with four home runs. Diaz also has a 17-game on-base streak, the fourth-longest active run in the league.
Meanwhile, Lowe has hit safely in 11 games with a batting average of .386, the second-longest active streak in the American League behind Diaz. Lowe also has a 13-game on-base streak.
After coming off the 10-day injured list, Mangum has been a key producer. The Mississippi State product has a .375 batting average with four doubles and eight RBIs over his career-high 10-game hitting streak.
Mangum is in a three-way tie with Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith and Houston Astros centerfielder Jake Meyers for the third-longest streak in the American. Mangum also possesses a 12-game on-base streak.
Tampa Bay is also getting significantly more production at the plate from shortstop Taylor Walls. After a rough April that saw him post a .145 batting average, Walls improved tremendously.
Over a career-high 13-game on-base streak, Walls has seven extra-base hits, 15 RBIs and a .948 OPS. Moreover, Walls has recorded an RBI in four consecutive games, a career-high.
The Rays (43-35) look to gain more ground in the standings when they face the Kansas City Royals (38-40) on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.
