Emergence of Star Slugger Has Changed Outlook for Rays Next Season
The Tampa Bay Rays have started preparing for the offseason, and the team will be hoping to make some moves to improve the team. With new ownership taking over, there is some uncertainty about what the plan for the team might be this winter, but with a fantastic front office, they will likely approach this winter with business as usual.
While there is certainly some hope the payroll will go up for the Rays in the near future, the priority does appear to be to make sure the long-term home of the team is established. However, as the ownership figures that out, the team still could look to make a splash or two this winter.
Fortunately, regardless of what happens with the spending, Tampa Bay is capable of putting a strong product on the field and that will be no different this year. In 2025, the team saw the emergence of some really talented young players that could be the next core for the team.
While Junior Caminero rightfully received a lot of the attention for his fantastic campaign, he wasn’t alone. The Rays also saw 27-year-old Jonathan Aranda have a breakout season.
Aranda Has Emerged
Even though he has been in the Majors for small chunks of the last few years, it was 2025 where he was able to put everything together and have a strong campaign. As primarily the first baseman for the team, he was able to slash .316/.393/.489 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and 22 doubles this year.
With a bWAR of 3.4, Aranda was a very solid player for the franchise and now is going to have to be thought as a player for the future. While the team has a number of talented prospects that can be first baseman, it is Aranda who should have a strong grip on the job going forward.
Due to his emergence, the team’s decision on whether or not to trade Yandy Diaz likely became easier as well. With Diaz being primarily the designated hitter, the team could look to move him, recoup some more prospects, and call up some of their young talent to get at-bats in the Majors.
Even though it might have been a bit of a surprise to see a breakout year in 2025, it is an added boost to have Aranda break out as a future piece of the franchise going forward. Heading into 2026, he is expected to be an essential part of the team.