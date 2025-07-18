Gameday Preview (Friday): Brandon Lowe, Kim in Lineup As Rays Start Second Half
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays get back to business on Friday night, fresh off a much-needed All-Star break. On the outside looking in for a playoff spot, they have a golden opportunity to get off to a hot start with a six-game homestand against two last-place teams — the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox.
It all starts with three against the Orioles, their American League East rival that is 4-3 vs. the Rays so far this season. They'll see a familiar foe on the mound in former Rays pitcher Charlie Morton. Taj Bradley gets the start for the Rays.
Second baseman Brandon Lowe is back after a short stint on the injured list. He was out with a mild oblique strain. He's batting second on Friday night and playing second base. Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is back in starting as well after dealing with a few aches and pains before the break.
Here's how to watch Friday's game:
How to watch Orioles-Rays
- Who: Baltimore Orioles (43-52) at Tampa Bay Rays (50-47)
- When: Friday, July 18 at 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun, WTOG-44
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at HardRockBet.com at minus-125, and the Orioles' money line odds are plus-105. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-165 odds, and the Orioles plus-1.5 runs at minus-210 odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Orioles batting order
- Jackson Holliday 2B
- Jordan Westburg 3B
- Gunnar Henderson SS
- Ryan O'Hearn DH
- Ramon Laureano RF
- Colton Cowser LF
- Cedric Mullins CF
- Coby Mayo 1B
- Jacob Stallings C
Rays batting order
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Josh Lowe R F
- Jake Mangum F
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Danny Jansen C
Starting pitchers
- CHARLIE MORTON, Baltimore Orioles: Charlie Morton is 5-7 with a 5.18 earned run average. ... The 41-year-old right-hander from Flemington, N.J. is making his 15th start of the season and 21st appearance overall. ... His 396 career starts are fourth among all active pitchers, trailing only Justin Verlander (541), Max Scherzer (462) and Clayton Kershaw (439). ... Morton, who pitched for the Rays in 2019 and 2020, is making his 10th career start against the Rays. He is 5-3 with a 2.78 ERA, and allowed just one run in six innings on June 19 in Tampa. ... In that Tampa start, Steinbrenner Field became the 36th ballpark where he's pitched a major-league game, the most in the big leagues. ... Since May 10, Morton is 5-0.
- TAJ BRADLEY, Tampa Bay Rays: Taj Bradley is 5-6 with a 4.60 earned run average. ... The 25-year-old from Los Angeles is making his 20th start of the season, the third consecutive season he's done that. ... In his last start, Bradley left with a no-decision on July 10 at Boston after a quality start, going six innings with one run allowed on two hits, three walks and five strikeouts. ... In six career starts against the Orioles, Bradley is 1-3 with a 8.65 ERA and 28 strikeouts…in his two starts against Baltimore this season, he is 0-1 with a 14.85 ERA and a 1.141 OPS. ... His last start vs. Baltimore was at Camden Yards on June 29 and he went 5.1 innings with five runs allowed on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts. … In his career, his lone quality start against the Orioles came on June 21, 2023 at Tropicana Field, where he allowed just one run in six innings, with eight strikeouts.
