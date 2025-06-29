Gameday Preview (Sunday): Can Taj Bradley Put Together Great Starts Back-to-Back?
BALTIMORE, Md. — Taj Bradley has had a rough June. He gave up 19 runs over a three-start spa, and he was shaky enough that there was legitimate concern heading into his start last Tuesday at Kansas City. But all he did was pitch six-plus scoreless innings.
Taj was back.
Now the Rays need him to stay back. He's on the mound sound in Baltimore as the Rays try to wih the series against the homestanding Orioles. And theyt need a big start — again — from Bradley. Bradley doesn't even listen to the negative talk. He just does his work and moves on to the next start.
He can fix things, and be successful. He's a confident and brash California kid, so he knows the deal.
“Hell, no, that’s the last thing I’m thinking about,” he said of the social media negativity. “Everybody’s trying to be GM when they ain’t. I didn’t even know about (that talk) until you just said it. So that’s not in my focus. I don’t even look at social media.
“I just go and play my game. I know that the guys in this clubhouse have trust in me just like I have trust in them. (The Rays coaching staff), they all have trust. So come in here, knowing every day just to come here to get better at your job.”
Bradley (5-5, 4.57 ERA) will face Dean Kremer on Sunday. Kremer beat the Rays two weeks ago in Tampa, allowing just one run in five innings. He's 6-7 on the year, with a 4.60 ERA.
Here are the starting lineups for Sunday's game.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays batting order
- Josh Lowe RF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Jonathan Aranda DH
- Jake Mangum LF
- Curtis Mead 3B
- Taylor Walls SS
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Danny Jansen C
Orioles batting order
- Jackson Holliday 2B
- Ramon Urias 3B
- Gunnar Henderson SS
- Ryan O'Hearn DH
- Ramon Laureano RF
- Colton Cowser LF
- Gary Sanchez C
- Cedric Mullins CF
- Coby Mayo 1B