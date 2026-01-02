Rays Recent Draft Pick Preparing To Make Highly-Anticipated Professional Debut

The Tampa Bay Rays have infused a ton of young talent into their organization a few weeks ago with two major trades.

First, it was All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe finally being on the move. He was sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade that brought back outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito from the Houston Astros.

In a deal with the Baltimore Orioles, starting pitcher Shane Baz was on the move in exchange for a haul of prospects and a draft pick. One of the players whom the Rays received was outfielder Slater de Brun, who was selected in the 2025 MLB Draft with the pick the Orioles received this past season from Tampa Bay in exchange for relief pitcher Bryan Baker.

The star prep outfielder is one player who has been highlighted and is ready to make his professional debut in 2026. One of the players he could be sharing the field with is another talented youngster, shortstop Daniel Pierce, whom Ben Weinrib of MLB.com has selected as one of the 20 most exciting prospects making his debut this year.

Daniel Pierce ready to make highly-anticipated pro debut

Jul 1, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mill Creek High School infielder Daniel Pierce during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pierce, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, has a lot to like about his game. He is an incredible athlete whose game is built around his defensive skills and speed.

It is the prototypical build for a Rays team that puts an emphasis on defense and run prevention. He has an advanced game, thanks in large part to being the son of a coach, so he possesses an approach beyond someone his age normally has.

Capable of hitting the ball to all fields, Pierce focuses now on making contact at the plate. He has incredible control of the zone and has proven capable of performing against high-level pitching throughout his high school career, which will make the transition to the pro ranks much smoother.

As he continues to fill out, he could become an annual 15-20 home run threat. He is continuing to get stronger and faster as he fills out, which has raised his floor and made his ceiling more attainable.

With great range and a strong arm, he will be making an impact at the very least with his defense. If he can keep up the strong approach at the plate, he will be an impact performer as a professional.

