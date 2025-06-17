Gameday Preview (Tuesday): Rays Look to Continue Hot Streak vs. Orioles
Zack Littell is back on the mound Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays. He won six straight before losing at Boston last week. Here are the batting orders, details on the pitchers and lots of news nuggets.
TAMPA, Fla. — Zack Littell's six-game winning streak ended in his last start up in Boston, so he's excited to get back to his winning ways when he takes the mound Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rays have won four straight games since losing 4-3 last Wednesday, and they've scored seven runs or more every night in sweeping the New York Mets over the weekend and then winning the series opener 7-1 on Monday night.
Here are the details on the game:
How to watch Orioles-Rays
- Who: Baltimore Orioles (30-41) at Tampa Bay Rays (40-32)
- When: Tuesday, June 17 at 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Orioles batting order
- Jackson Holliday 2B
- Adley Rutschman C
- Gunnar Henderson SS
- Jordan Westburg 3B
- Ryan O'Hearn 1B
- Ramon Laureano RF
- Cedric Mullins DH
- Colton Cowser CF
- Dylan Carlson LF
Rays batting order
- Josh Lowe RF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jake Mangum LF
- Matt Thaiss C
- Taylor Walls SS
- Kameron Misner CF
Pitching matchup
- ZACK LITTELL, Tampa Bay Rays: Zack Littell is 6-6 with a 3.84 earned run average, ... The 29-year-old Burlington, N.C. native is making his 15th start of the season and the Rays are 8-1 in his last nine starts. ... Littell saw a lot of the Orioles last year. He started a game in all four series, pitching to a 2.86 ERA. His last start, in Baltimore on Sept.8, he pitched five scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory. ... Littell has been very good at home lately. In his last five starts at Steinbrenner Field, he is 2-1 with a 2.15 ERA.
- DEAN KREMER, Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer is 5-7 with a 4.99 ERA, and the 29-year-old from Stockton, Calif., has given up four runs or more in eight games already this season, including in each of his last two startagainst the Athletics and Tigers, both losses ... Kremer has made seven starts against the Rays, and he's had good success. He has a 2-1 record, and a sparkling 2.31 ERA
Newsy Rays nuggets
- DAILY FANTASY WATCH: The Rays' Yandy Diaz has really had a hard time against Kremer in his career. He's just 1-for-16 with zero RBIs. Second baseman Brandon Lowe has had good success vs. Kremer. He's 4-for-9 all-time, with a home run. Littell has had a fair amount of success against the Orioles' lineup, but shortstop Gunnar Henderson has his number, going 7-for-15 with two home runs.
- HOME COOKING: As the temperatures have risen outside at Steinbrenner Field, so has the Rays' success in their temporary home. They are 7-1 in Tampa in their last eight games and 13-2 in their last 15. It's helped them post a 19-6 overall record since May 20, the best record in baseball during that time.
