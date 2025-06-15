Here's What Kevin Cash, Brandon Lowe Had to Say About TB Rays 8-4 Win Over NY Mets
NEW YORK - The Tampa Bay Rays stymied the New York Mets for a second consecutive day at Citi Field on Saturday, overcoming a 51-minute pregame rain delay to win 8-4.
With the win, the Rays are now 38-32, and they've pulled into a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the American League East.
Here's how it happened
The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a single by Josh Lowe, which scored Taylor Walls.
The Mets then took the lead in the bottom of the third on a home run by Brett Baty and a single by Brandon Nimmo.
Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth, the Rays scored five times on a home run by Junior Caminero, a sacrifice bunt by Taylor Walls, singles by Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz and a wild pitch.
Walls then doubled in the top of the fifth to make it 7-2 before the Mets scored twice in the bottom half of the inning on a home rune by Ronny Mauricio and a single by Brandon Nimmo. That made it 7-4 before the Rays tacked on a final run in the top of the seventh courtesy of Yandy Diaz's first triple of the year.
Notables
- Drew Rasmussen earned the win, giving up four runs on seven hits over five innings. He's now 6-4 with a 2.55 ERA.
- The Rays had 12 hits, including multi-hit games from Josh Lowe (2-for-4), Brandon Lowe (2-for-5), Diaz (2-for-5), Matt Thaiss (2-for-5) and Walls (2-for-3 with two doubles).
What they're saying
Manager Kevin Cash on Walls's big day: "Yeah, he's having good at-bats, getting pitches to hit, not missing them, probably not trying to do too much, taking hits and driving balls, drove a double the other way, so really happy for that. His defense, the double play he turned, was amazing.
Cash on Caminero's home run: He got to the pitch in, maybe off the plate, but that's how he's been pitched, so he's somewhat prepared for it. A lot of teams are attacking him inside, but he got the barrel to that one, and we know when he gets the barrel to it in the air, it's going to go far.
Brandon Lowe on if this road series win can propel the team with so many road games coming up:
"I don't think it's going to be based on one team. OBviously the Mets are a very good baseball team, and they've done it all year, especially at home, they're very good but just everything we've done on the road this year, we've been a very good team on the road. We've been prepared for it since spring training when the schedules came out, we knew that there were going to be a lot of road games, so it's just a good thing to get comfortable in these road cities. Pack what you need to pack and make it home."
Up next
The Rays and Mets will play on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET as Shane Baz (5-3, 4.97 ERA) battles Griffin Canning (6-2, 3.22).