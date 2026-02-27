Rays Deploying Talented Lineup in Spring Training Against Blue Jays

With spring training rolling on for the Tampa Bay Rays, they will be set to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

As the team continues to prepare for the season, there have been some nice bright spots for the Rays so far this spring. One of the most important things for the franchise is the health of their star pitcher Shane McClanahan.

The southpaw was able to have a strong bullpen session and is now scheduled to pitch on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. While all eyes will be on him then, there are still games to be played for Tampa Bay. On Friday, they will be sending one of the best lineups that they have yet in a game against the reigning American League champions.

Strong Unit Being Deployed

While this might not be the exact lineup that the team uses to start the season, it is pretty close. Seeing Yandy Diaz in the leadoff spot is an interesting strategy, but with his ability to hit for contact and get on base, that could be the mindset that manager Kevin Cash is going with.

Furthermore, seeing Jake Fraley being protected by Junior Caminero is an interesting move as well. Against right-handed pitchers, Fraley can be a really productive slugger for this team, and whoever is going to bat in front of Caminero this season is going to be set up for success. On the mound will be Ryan Pepoit. The talented right-hander has been overlooked a bit this offseason but could be a difference-maker for the team.