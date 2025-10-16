Hunter Bigge Accomplishes Awesome Feat More Than 5 Months After Last Rays Appearance
One of the strengths of the Tampa Bay Rays team during the 2025 MLB regular season was the bullpen. There were a lot of productive performers on the relief staff who got the job done night in and night out.
Pete Fairbanks was excellent at the back end as the closer. Edwin Uceta, after a slow start, was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball over his final 30 appearances. Griffin Jax was acquired from the Minnesota Twins to bolster things in the late innings as well.
Garrett Cleavinger, Cole Sulser, Eric Orze, Manuel Rodriguez and Mason Englert all performed well in 2025, too. The future looks bright for the Rays in the bullpen, especially when taking into consideration that there is even more help on the way.
One of the top performers early in the 2025 campaign was Hunter Bigge. He was acquired, along with star pitching prospect Ty Johnson and Christopher Morel from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Isaac Paredes ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2024.
Hunter Bigge looking good in Arizona Fall League
Bigge looked like he was going to be a core piece of the puzzle for manager Kevin Cash when navigating the game once his starter was done. He made 13 appearances, throwing 15 innings with a 2.40 ERA.
Unfortunately, the last time he took the mound for the Rays was May 1. He dealt with multiple injuries, suffering a lat strain and facial fractures. It resulted in him missing the remainder of the year.
Bigge didn’t even make rehab appearances in the minor leagues in what was a lost campaign. That is what made his inclusion in the Arizona Fall League so important. It would provide him a chance to get in some work after being sidelined for such a lengthy period of time.
More than five months after making his last appearance in the Big League, Bigge was back on the mound. He closed out a victory for the Aguilas Cibaenas with a strikeout and showed a lot of emotion in his celebration.
After being away from the mound for as long as he was, it had to feel great to convert the save opportunity and get his team a win. It is a great step in the right direction, setting him up for a normal offseason and ramp-up preparing for the 2026 campaign.
A spot in the Tampa Bay bullpen should be up for grabs for Bigge to earn. A high-leverage role could even be available depending on what the team does with Fairbanks this offseason. He is considered one of the best trade chips available in the league.