Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash Provides Positive Injury Update On Hunter Bigge
TAMPA, Fla.—After being struck in the face by a 105 mph foul ball on Thursday night, things are looking up for Tampa Bay Rays reliever Hunter Bigge.
"Yeah, I got to see him earlier today," Cash said before Tampa Bay's series opener against the Detroit Tigers. "Mom and Dad got in, and his wife Casey was there."
"Getting to see Hunter and talk to him, he's in good spirits, not a ton of information other than that," Cash added. "But for me, personally, witnessing what took place yesterday, to see how he was today and being able to interact, things are heading in a really good direction."
Bigge— who is on the 15-day IL due to a lat strain— was leaning against the railing in the Rays dugout when Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman pulled a line drive foul towards the dugout, hitting Bigge and knocking him back immediately.
"I saw it off my bat; it was really, really scary," Rutschman said after the Orioles' 4-1 win. "Praying for him and his recovery, and hope he's doing okay."
"I haven't been a part of something like that; you never want to see that," Rutschman added. "You know, I think everyone wishes for the best health for everyone in this game, and I hate to see that. I hope he's doing okay."
Now 41-34, The Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the MLB-best Detroit Tigers at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday.
