Is Recent Trade Acquisition Capable of Being Starter at Catcher for Rays?
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up the offseason soon and they have a couple of looming questions. One of the most pressing ones will be about what the plan is going to be at the catcher position going forward.
Despite the franchise having a fair amount of success since they started; the Rays have seemingly always struggled to get solid production from the catcher spot. In 2025, the position wasn’t bad in the first half of the year with Danny Jansen being a good addition for the franchise.
The veteran slugger slashed 204/.314/389 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in 73 games played. Having an OPS over .700 was some strong production from the position for the Rays, but they ultimately decided to deal him when it became clear they weren’t going to be making the playoffs.
Jansen is a free agent this winter and a potential reunion once again could make sense for both sides with the success that he had in the first half of the year. However, Tampa Bay could look to start one of the catchers that played down the stretch for them in 2025.
Is Hunter Feduccia Capable of Starting?
The 28-year-old catcher was acquired by the Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 after being mostly a minor leaguer for them in his career. With a few stints in the Majors over the last couple of years, he has slashed .170/.286/.220 in 43 games played.
While those numbers obviously don’t jump off the page, he was an impressive slugger for the Dodgers in the minor leagues in 2025. In Triple-A, he slashed .290/ .399/.467 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, and 52 RBI.
Those are some strong numbers in the minors and indicate that Feduccia could be an above average hitter in the Majors as well if presented the opportunity. That chance very well might come in 2025 with the 28-year-old arguably being the best catcher on the roster.
While it would be wise for the team to try to find an external upgrade at the position, that is not always the easiest thing to accomplish. Options in free agency are projected to be limited, and the trade market rarely sees top catchers moved.
With the inside track to be the starter right now behind the plate, the Rays will be hopeful that Feduccia will be able to replicate that offensive success from the minors in the Majors in 2026.