It's 'Shotime': Dodgers Fans Flock to Steinbrenner Field to See Shohei Ohtani vs. Rays
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays try to put a brutal July behind them, it’s officially "Shotime."
The Rays returned from a difficult seven-game road trip on Friday to the sweltering August climate to greet baseball’s hottest name, Shohei Ohtani, as Tampa Bay hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game set.
Things are vastly different than the last time Ohtani and the Dodgers visited the Rays. Now, the Rays are playing their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training complex of the New York Yankees in Tampa, as Tropicana Field undergoes renovations to repair extensive damage suffered from Hurricane Milton in 2024.
Waves of fans wearing different variations of Ohtani’s jersey packed into the Rays’ 10,046-capacity temporary home to witness the three-time Most Valuable Player take the field, with every at-bat and appearance accompanied by jubilant cheers and chants.
“The energy was good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Los Angeles won Friday night’s series opener, 5-0. “We as Dodgers, we travel well. People want to see Shohei play, and it was a packed house.”
Roberts understands why.
“I’d pay money to watch Shohei play, too.”
The price to pay
The cost is steep, with prices as high as $583 for one ticket, according to SeatGeek. Plus, there are travel costs for most.
That hasn’t stopped Steven and Lance Shimamuar, a father-and-son who traveled to Tampa for the series. Steven made the trip from Southern California, while Lance commuted from Georgia. On Friday, they got to watch Ohtani in person for the first time, and they were back Saturday.
“I’ve been a Dodger fan my whole life, and I haven’t seen them in two years because I joined the military,” Lance Shimamuar said before Saturday’s game.
Embracing Steinbrenner Field
Growing up in Southern California, the younger Shimamuar experienced games at Dodger Stadium. However, he prefers the intimacy of Steinbrenner Field.
“I think it’s nicer being in a smaller setting,” he said. “Not having 50,000 fans like I’m used to in SoCal.”
In his eighth season, Ohtani continues to maintain his dominant popularity, sitting atop jersey sales since 2023. The 31-year-old two-way superstar compels his fans to follow him from coast to coast , including Bradenton, Fla., resident Daryl Roberts.
“I’ve watched him in LA before,” Roberts said of his baseball trek west.
After traveling over 2,500 miles to Los Angeles to watch Ohtani, Roberts stayed close to home to attend another game, catching Los Angeles at Tropicana Field two years ago.
Roberts lamented Tropicana Field. Like Shimamuar, he prefers Steinbrenner Field, calling it a more authentic experience.
“I didn’t like it at all because you’re indoors,” Roberts said. “It’s like you’re playing in a gymnasium.”
Though Ohtani won’t pitch in this series, Roberts is elated by his two-way ability.
“The fact that he’s a pitcher and a hitter, I really like the feeling of having both types of players.”
Though it’s the second time seeing Ohtani for Zach, a Tampa resident who chose not to share his last name, the fervent eagerness to witness the five-time All-Star play remains.
“Any time I can see him, I want to see him,” Zach said. “He’s just incredible to watch.”
Dodgers fans will have one more chance to see Ohtani when the Rays (55-57) conclude their series against Los Angeles (64-45) on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. when Tampa Bay right-hander Joe Boyle faces fellow righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
