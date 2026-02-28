Junior Caminero Has Ability To Make Rays and MLB History This Season

Tampa Bay Rays’ third baseman Junior Caminero showcased historic power output in 2025, which puts him in the discussion for more history this year.

Only six players in MLB history have hit 50 home runs in a season at the age of 25 or younger. In fact, there have only been two in the past 70 years. Most recently, Pete Alonso hit 53 home runs for the New York Mets as a rookie in 2019 at age 24.

Caminero could realistically join this exclusive group in 2026.

According to MLB.com's Brent Maguire, Caminero is one of the top three candidates to reach the 50-home run mark this season, alongside Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz and Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood.

Junior Caminero will have history in his sights in 2026

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Caminero is entering his age-22 season in 2026 after completing his first full year with the Rays in 2025.

In his first full Major League season, the right-handed power hitter put together a breakout campaign, launching 45 home runs with 110 RBIs and earning his first All-Star selection. He posted a .846 OPS across 154 games.

He finished just one homer shy of Tampa Bay’s single-season franchise record, which was set by Carlos Peña, who hit 46 home runs in 2007.

Caminero ranked among American League leaders in several categories — finishing third in home runs and total bases (322), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (73), fifth in RBIs, sixth in slugging percentage (.535) and 10th in both OPS and runs scored (93).

Matt Vasgersian thinks Junior Caminero and Luke Keaschall will both be AL MVP finalists this season 😳#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/xQ1B32IxFx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 14, 2026

He is projected to finish with a 137 wRC+ in 2026, which would rank 10th in all of baseball.

When considering whether Caminero can reach the milestone of 50 home runs this year, it’s important to take note that the Rays played all of their home games during the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

This occurred as a result of the significant damage to the roof at Tropicana Field that was caused by Hurricane Milton in October 2024. Tampa Bay will return to Tropicana Field this upcoming season.

Caminero’s 45-home run season could be partially attributed to the Rays’ temporary move from their typical home ballpark in 2025. The move back to Tropicana Field could impact Caminero’s power output, with dimensions and environmental factors potentially playing a role.

Will home stadium change impact Junior Caminero?

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) looks on against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, his home-road splits suggest the ballpark was not a major factor. Caminero hit 22 home runs at GMS Field and 23 on the road. Tropicana Field’s indoor environment eliminates wind variables, potentially influencing how the ball carries.

GMS Field features deeper dimensions at every location in most areas of the outfield, except for right field. Tropicana Field is 29 feet shorter in left-center, three feet shorter in left field, and four feet shorter in center.

With the majority of his home runs hit to left and center field in 2025, the return to Tropicana Field may not limit his power production.

It’ll be interesting to see if the ballpark has any impact on Caminero’s power numbers in 2026. Taking several factors into account, as well as his raw talent and natural power-hitting ability, the evidence suggests that Caminero can very well be on his way to becoming the seventh player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs at age-25 or younger.

All eyes will be on Caminero as he takes a shot at history.