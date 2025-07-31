Tampa Bay Rays Trade Big Contributor to Division Rival Minutes Before Deadline Hits
In the midst of the Tampa Bay Rays’ series finale against the New York Yankees, the former traded shortstop José Caballero to the latter, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.
In exchange, the Rays are getting center fielder Everson Pereira and a player to be named later, YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry reports.
The news of the move came minutes before Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline. Caballero was pulled from Thursday’s game — which endured a two-hour and 40-minute rain delay — and was seen hugging his teammates in the dugout.
After trading away starting right-hander Zack Littell on Wednesday, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said that Tampa Bay had been fielding calls, but they were unlikely to move on from core pieces of the roster. Evidently something changed, or they didn't see Caballero as a long-term piece to the roster.
One of the better runners in the sport, Caballero's 34 stolen bases have him tied for the major-league lead with Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder O’Neil Cruz.
Caballero, 28, began his career with the Seattle Mariners, making his MLB debut on April 15, 2023. On Jan. 5, 2024, the Rays acquired him for outfielder Luke Raley.
In 85 games this season, Caballero is .226 (53-for-234) with two home runs and 27 RBIs.
In Pereira, Tampa Bay adds to its outfield depth. After appearing in 27 games for the Yankees in 2023, Pereira has not played in an MLB game since. He's currently hitting .254 in Triple-A.
The Rays lost 7-4 on Thursday to fall to 54-56.
