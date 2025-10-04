Junior Caminero Deserves Strong Consideration To Represent Rays on All-MLB Team
The Tampa Bay Rays had several players who stood out with their individual performances during the 2025 MLB regular season despite the team winning only 77 games.
It was the first time that the Rays failed to win at least 80 games in a 162-game campaign since 2016. They missed the postseason for a second straight year, but that is a streak that could very well come to an end in 2026 with the impressive core that has emerged.
One of the players leading that charge is third baseman Junior Caminero. A top prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign, he made his MLB debut on Sept. 23, 2023, and received more opportunities during the 2024 season.
He showed flashes of his potential with a .248/.299/.424 slash line, hitting six home runs, nine doubles and one triple in 177 plate appearances. His OPS+ of 105 was slightly above league average, but it was just the start for Caminero.
In his first full season as a Big Leaguer, he truly broke out. He became a force in the middle of the Tampa Bay lineup, rapidly turning into one of the most feared power hitters in the game.
Junior Caminero earned All-MLB Team nomination
Caminero earned the first of what will likely be many All-Star nominations. That may not be the end of the accolades earned this year because he was also named as one of the nominees for the All-MLB Team.
He is one of nine third basemen who are up for the teams and has a very strong case to earn the prestigious honor. There are a lot of worthy candidates to make the All-MLB teams at the hot corner, but the Tampa Bay standout has an incredibly strong resume. In 154 games and 653 plate appearances, he launched 45 home runs, which was the sixth most in the MLB this year.
He added 28 doubles and was a prolific run producer with 110 RBI. The value he provided at the plate was truly elite. His +25 Batting Run Value was in the 91st percentile. There wasn’t a player in baseball who swung harder than him, with his 78.6 mph bat speed being in the 100th percentile.
Caminero doesn’t offer much as a defender, but he more than makes up for it with his power-hitting prowess. His .535 slugging percentage was the 10th highest in baseball and seventh best in the American League.
He is one of six Rays players who were listed as nominees at their respective positions. Joining him are Jonathan Aranda, Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz, Drew Rasmussen and Pete Fairbanks.