Inside The Rays

Rays' Star Slugger Deserving of All-MLB Team Nomination This Season

Was a star from the Tampa Bay Rays deserving of being nominated for the All-MLB team?

Nick Ziegler

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Rays have finished up the 2025 season and were likely hoping to be playing meaningful baseball in October. For the second straight year, that isn’t the case, but there are some talented players on this team. 

Even though the second half of the campaign might not have gone according to plan, this was a team that ranked in the middle of the Majors in terms of offense and pitching. If not for some bad breaks along the way, they could have had a better record. While that might not have been good enough to make the playoffs, by no means was Tampa Bay a poor team this year. 

A lot of the talent for the team was in the batting order and this was a unit that was much better than in years past. The emergence of Junior Caminero becoming one of the best young power hitters in baseball really changed the trajectory of the unit, but he wasn’t alone. 

MLB recently released their nominees for the All-MLB team, and the Rays were well represented overall. One player who has an excellent chance to be a first-team player is second baseman Brandon Lowe. 

Elite Season for Lowe

Brandon Lowe running the bases
Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old second baseman has been a good player for Tampa Bay for many years, but 2025 was one of his best offensive campaigns. This year, he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 81 RBI. Both his home runs and RBI were the second-best of his career and he was a significant reason for the team performing well offensively. 

That type of power and production from second base isn’t overly common, and it is one of the reasons he was sought after at the deadline. The Rays elected to hold onto him, but he will be a name mentioned this winter as a potential trade candidate. 

While his future with the team might be a bit uncertain, there is no denying the impact that he had on the team in 2025. He certainly deserves to be nominated for the All-MLB team, and he’s got a chance to make it. 

Lowe was tied with Jazz Chisholm of the New York Yankees in home runs for second basemen and led all players in RBI. With offensive stats being a significant factor, he’s got a great case to be a first or second-team player. Overall, it was an excellent season for Lowe, and he could be named to the team.  

More Tampa Bay Rays News:

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20. He can also be reached at via email at NickZiegler26@gmail.com

Home/News