Rays' Star Slugger Deserving of All-MLB Team Nomination This Season
The Tampa Rays have finished up the 2025 season and were likely hoping to be playing meaningful baseball in October. For the second straight year, that isn’t the case, but there are some talented players on this team.
Even though the second half of the campaign might not have gone according to plan, this was a team that ranked in the middle of the Majors in terms of offense and pitching. If not for some bad breaks along the way, they could have had a better record. While that might not have been good enough to make the playoffs, by no means was Tampa Bay a poor team this year.
A lot of the talent for the team was in the batting order and this was a unit that was much better than in years past. The emergence of Junior Caminero becoming one of the best young power hitters in baseball really changed the trajectory of the unit, but he wasn’t alone.
MLB recently released their nominees for the All-MLB team, and the Rays were well represented overall. One player who has an excellent chance to be a first-team player is second baseman Brandon Lowe.
Elite Season for Lowe
The 31-year-old second baseman has been a good player for Tampa Bay for many years, but 2025 was one of his best offensive campaigns. This year, he slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 81 RBI. Both his home runs and RBI were the second-best of his career and he was a significant reason for the team performing well offensively.
That type of power and production from second base isn’t overly common, and it is one of the reasons he was sought after at the deadline. The Rays elected to hold onto him, but he will be a name mentioned this winter as a potential trade candidate.
While his future with the team might be a bit uncertain, there is no denying the impact that he had on the team in 2025. He certainly deserves to be nominated for the All-MLB team, and he’s got a chance to make it.
Lowe was tied with Jazz Chisholm of the New York Yankees in home runs for second basemen and led all players in RBI. With offensive stats being a significant factor, he’s got a great case to be a first or second-team player. Overall, it was an excellent season for Lowe, and he could be named to the team.