Pete Fairbanks Success out of Rays Bullpen Warrants Consideration for Great Honor
The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t find a ton of success overall as a team in the 2025 MLB regular season, winning only 77 games. However, there was a ton of individual successes throughout the roster.
Several players had incredibly productive campaigns, building what looks to be a very formidable foundation, headlined by Junior Caminero, for the new ownership group to build off of. One of the players who will most likely be back in the fold for 2026 is closer Pete Fairbanks.
He signed a three-year, $12 million contract in January 2023. At the end of that contract is a team option with a base salary of $7 million. Based on the escalators that were included, the value of that option is now up to $10.5 million, with a maximum of $11 million.
Those escalators were achieved because Fairbanks is performing at such a high level on the mound. Not only is he earning himself more money, but he has put himself in a position to receive some impressive accolades as well.
Pete Fairbanks named nominee for All-MLB Teams
As shared by MLB.com, Fairbanks is one of 20 relief pitchers who have been named nominees for the 2025 All-MLB Team. There are going to be two relievers on each team, and the Rays' closer will be facing off against some stiff competition.
Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox and Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets feel as close to locks for two of those spots as any relief pitchers on the list. Both were dominant throughout the 2025 season at the back end of their respective bullpens.
Fairbanks is certainly a worthy nominee after putting together arguably the best campaign of his career. The 61 appearances and 60.1 innings pitched were both single-season highs. He compiled a 2.83 ERA to go along with 59 strikeouts, recording 27 saves, which was a career-high as well.
He has been lights out for Tampa Bay for years, turning himself into one of the more reliable relievers in the sport. While not the dominant strikeout artist he was earlier in his career, he has successfully reinvented himself to still be productive when he takes the mound.
It will be interesting to see how this offseason unfolds for him. The Rays, historically, trade away established veterans nearing the end of their contracts. With Griffin Jax being acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July and Edwin Uceta emerging as a force, Tampa Bay may feel comfortable moving on from Fairbanks.
He would garner a good amount of interest on the trade market. His name was popular ahead of the deadline this year, but the Rays opted to hold onto him. If they have playoff aspirations in 2026, retaining him makes the most sense.