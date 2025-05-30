Junior Caminero Leads Rays With 6 RBIs in 13-3 Rout of Astros on Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays have hit their stride. They're scoring runs in bunches, and winning night after night.
They scored in bunches twice on Thursday night, breaking open a tight game with five runs in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros, and five more in the eighth to cruise to a 13-3 victory in the opener of a four-game series at Diakan Park in Houston.
With the win, the Rays have won eight of nine games — all against quality opponents — and have outscored them 57-16. They are 29-27, two games over .500 for the first time since they were 4-2 the first week of the season.
“It feels like we're doing some good things,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said in his postgame press conference. “Our offense showed a lot right there to answer right back immediately off a really good pitcher and put up a five spot. You can take one or two right then. Five is pretty outstanding.”
The Rays took an early lead, scoring in the first on a sacrifice fly and in the fourth on a throwing error. Junior Caminero had the first of his six RBIs with a single in the fifth to make it 3-0.
But the Astros battled back against Rays starter Shane Baz, getting a solo home run from catcher Yainer Diaz in the bottom of the fifth and an RBI single by second baseman Mauricio Dubon. Jose Altuve's sixth-inning homer tied the game at 3-3.
But then the Rays exploded.
The first six hitters reached safely in the seventh inning. Josh Lowe singled, Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch and then Yandy Diaz had an RBI single to right to make it 4-3. Jonathan Aranda had an RBI double and. then Caminero hit a three-run homer to right-center. Suddenly, it was 8-3 Rays.
They piled on in the eighth, thanks to three straight walks to Lowe, Lowe and Aranda. Caminero and Kameron Misner each had two-run doubles, and Jose Caballero drove in the final run with a double of his own. The Rays had 14 hits on the night, with all nine batters — including newcomer Matt Thaiss — getting at least one hit.
Tampa Bay's win snapped Houston's four-game winning streak. They are now 30-26 on the season, and remain a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
The two teams meet again on Friday night, with Tampa Bay's Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.55 ERA) taking on Houston ace Framber Valdez (4-4, 3.39 ERA).