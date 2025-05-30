Inside The Rays

Junior Caminero Leads Rays With 6 RBIs in 13-3 Rout of Astros on Thursday

The Tampa Bay Rays continued their winning ways on Thursday, exploding for five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings in a 13-3 rout of the Houston Astros. Junior Caminero had three hits and six RBIs for the Rays.

Tampa Bay first baseman Jonathan Aranda (left) celebrates with third baseman Junior Caminero in the 13-3 win over Houston.
Tampa Bay first baseman Jonathan Aranda (left) celebrates with third baseman Junior Caminero in the 13-3 win over Houston. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
HOUSTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays have hit their stride. They're scoring runs in bunches, and winning night after night.

They scored in bunches twice on Thursday night, breaking open a tight game with five runs in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros, and five more in the eighth to cruise to a 13-3 victory in the opener of a four-game series at Diakan Park in Houston.

With the win, the Rays have won eight of nine games — all against quality opponents — and have outscored them 57-16. They are 29-27, two games over .500 for the first time since they were 4-2 the first week of the season.

“It feels like we're doing some good things,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said in his postgame press conference. “Our offense showed a lot right there to answer right back immediately off a really good pitcher and put up a five spot. You can take one or two right then. Five is pretty outstanding.”

The Rays took an early lead, scoring in the first on a sacrifice fly and in the fourth on a throwing error. Junior Caminero had the first of his six RBIs with a single in the fifth to make it 3-0.

But the Astros battled back against Rays starter Shane Baz, getting a solo home run from catcher Yainer Diaz in the bottom of the fifth and an RBI single by second baseman Mauricio Dubon. Jose Altuve's sixth-inning homer tied the game at 3-3.

But then the Rays exploded.

The first six hitters reached safely in the seventh inning. Josh Lowe singled, Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch and then Yandy Diaz had an RBI single to right to make it 4-3. Jonathan Aranda had an RBI double and. then Caminero hit a three-run homer to right-center. Suddenly, it was 8-3 Rays.

They piled on in the eighth, thanks to three straight walks to Lowe, Lowe and Aranda. Caminero and Kameron Misner each had two-run doubles, and Jose Caballero drove in the final run with a double of his own. The Rays had 14 hits on the night, with all nine batters — including newcomer Matt Thaiss — getting at least one hit.

Tampa Bay's win snapped Houston's four-game winning streak. They are now 30-26 on the season, and remain a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

The two teams meet again on Friday night, with Tampa Bay's Ryan Pepiot (3-5, 3.55 ERA) taking on Houston ace Framber Valdez (4-4, 3.39 ERA).

