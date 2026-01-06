Rays Need To Think Outside the Box To Replace Brandon Lowe at Second Base

The Tampa Bay Rays knew they were taking a risk when they traded second baseman Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

A team in desperate need of offensive upgrades is trading one of the four players who performed at an above-average level in 2025 at the plate, which is a risk in itself. That was enough of a reason for the team to strongly consider keeping him around.

Alas, the value was just too much to pass up. By moving Lowe, the Rays got back outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, two strong prospects to improve their long-term outlook.

While Tampa Bay may be better in the future, its outlook in 2026 is diminished without Lowe. He is one of the most productive offensive second basemen in the sport, and unless they swing a trade for Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals or Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, they are looking at a steep decline in performance at the keystone.

Rays have uninspiring options at second base

Lacking a clear-cut internal option to take over at second base, the Rays are going to have to get creative when filling the position. There are likely some within the organization hoping that top prospect Carson Williams shows enough in spring training to earn the starting spot at shortstop.

That would mean Taylor Walls can hold down second base. He doens’t offer much offensively, but at the very least, Tampa Bay would know its defense would be set given how good Walls is with the glove.

What the Rays should also consider doing is moving Chandler Simpson back to an infield role. He played on the dirt collegiately, and the early returns on his defensive skills in the outfield, despite his eye-catching speed, have left a lot to be desired.

There is also plenty of depth in the outfield to afford such an outside-the-box move. Cedric Mullins was signed in free agency, and Jake Fraley was brought back. Josh Lowe remains in the mix as well. Melton looks ready for an extended look at the Major League level after dominating in the minor leagues.

Rays need to get creative to address second base

Richie Palacios is another name to keep an eye on at second base. Staying healthy has been his biggest obstacle, and he offers versatility to play in the outfield as well.

Further outside the box would be giving Jonathan Aranda some reps at second base again. He came up through the team’s farm system at the position, but was moved because of defensive reasons.

Regarded as a below-average athlete and runner, Tampa Bay is unlikely to move him back. But, if the team needs a little bit of pop on a given day in the lineup, he could make a cameo there to open up first base or designated hitter for another player.

The keystone looks like it will be a revolving door of players right now. Until someone proves they are worthy of the everyday role, manager Kevin Cash should mix and match different combinations until one clicks and works.

