Manfred: 'There is Urgency'  on Rays' Stadium Deal in Tampa Bay

NEW YORK — Major League baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said the clock is ticking on Tampa Bay's stadium deal, and something needs to get done soon, or relocation might have to be on table.

"There is urgency with respect to Tampa," Manfred said Thursday at the MLB owners meetings in New York. "There needs to be a resolution in the Tampa Bay region for the Rays."

The Rays have been playing at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg since their inaugural season in 1998, and their 30-year expires after the 2027 season. The Rays have said repeatedly that they will not play in the domed stadium after that, but no new deal has been struck to build a new stadium on either side of the bay.

A deal was also rejected in January where the Rays would have split their season between Florida and Montreal.

"Obviously, the end of that lease is a hard deadline, but you need to take into account that stadiums take a little bit of time to build, right?" Manfred said. "So we are getting to the point where wherever it is in the region that has an interest in having 162 baseball games, they need to get to it, and get with the club — I know the Rays are anxious to get something done — and see if a deal can be made."

Asked whether he was considering relocation, Manfred responded: "Right now, I'm focused on Tampa," putting emphasis on "right now" and later adding he was referring to the region of Tampa Bay and not the city of Tampa. "I think a great man once said, all good things must end at some point, but right now we're focused on Tampa."

Manfred also brought up the stadium concerns — and an even more likely relocation scenario — with the Athletics in Oakland.

The A's have played at the dumpy Coliseum in Oakland since 1968 and their lease expires at the end of the 2024 season. The A's have proposed a new ballpark at Howard Terminal and are working with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to gain the necessary approvals.

But there are no guarantees, and there is a viable relocation option in Las Vegas. Oakland lost its NFL franchise — the Raiders — to Las Vegas two years ago.

"There is really significant activity in Oakland. The political process has moved along significantly," Manfred said. "I met with Mayor Schaaf last week. She has done a really good job at moving the process forward in Oakland.

"But as you all know, California political processes are their own sort of animal. There's work to do on the Oakland side. I think the A's prudently have continued to pursue the Las Vegas alternative. We like Las Vegas as a market. Again, it's in the same category as Tampa. We need a solution in both those markets and the time has come for that solution."

Oakland is dead last in attendance this year, averaging just 8,283 fans this season. Tampa Bay averages 13,740 fans and ranks No. 25, ahead of the Miami Marlins, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Related stories on Rays baseball