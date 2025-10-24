Mets Would Be Logical Trade Partner for Rays' Star Slugger This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting up their offseason soon after the World Series is completed and it will be interesting to see if they elect to move one of their talented veterans.
While the 2025 campaign might not have gone according to plan for the Rays, the team should be excited about what next season might hold for them. This is a franchise that was right in the middle of the pack in most important statistical categories and with a positive run differential, should have had a better record.
This winter, a couple of tweaks here and there could really change the team for the better and make them a contender. However, while the team has the tools to contend, they also could end up moving a couple of key players.
With some of their talented veterans nearing the end of their contracts, Tampa Bay could decide to move them in order to get something back in return that is valuable for the franchise going forward.
Will Rays Deal?
One of the players who could be dealt is slugger Yandy Diaz. The 34-year-old is coming off a fantastic year and will be one of the best right-handed hitters that could be available this winter. One team that could pursue Diaz is the New York Mets. Over the summer, the Mets were reportedly interested in the slugger but ultimately didn’t make a deal. Now, he could be a much better fit for the team than he was just a couple of months ago.
Diaz Makes Sense for Mets If They Lose Alonso
New York has a couple of key free agents this winter, with Pete Alonso being arguably the biggest. The star slugger of the Mets will be hitting free agency once again, but this time coming off a great campaign. He should have plenty of suitors this winter, and New York might need to find a replacement.
Diaz could be an excellent option for them if Alonso does leave. He is coming off a strong offensive campaign and could play first base. While he might not be the best defensively, he would at least be able to provide them an option there. However, he would be best suited to be a designated hitter.
Overall, the Rays will have some tough decisions to make this winter regarding their veterans, like Diaz. They certainly don’t have to rush into making a deal and can wait until the summer, but New York would be a logical trade fit if they decided to deal him.