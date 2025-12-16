Rays Not Trading Star Slugger Would Send Positive Message for Next Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are moving forward this offseason following the conclusion of the winter meetings with a few looming questions surrounding the team.

It has been a fairly active offseason thus far for the Rays. As a team that seemingly wants to improve and contend, they have been addressing some of their needs so far this winter. At the winter meetings, there were a lot of rumors and speculation, as expected, with teams trying to gauge both the trade market and free agency.

With some of the best free agents still available but price tags likely to be high, exploring trades first for more affordable talent is something that teams will certainly pursue. For Tampa Bay, they have been mentioned in some rumors with the team reportedly checking in on Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte. The All-Star is undoubtedly a name worth monitoring, and he could be an impact addition.

Furthermore, while the Rays have been linked to Marte, they have also seen one of their top veterans as the subject of plenty of rumors.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about some pros and cons for the Rays if they were to trade star slugger Brandon Lowe. With good arguments to be made on both sides, it is a tricky situation for Tampa Bay.

Keeping Lowe Would Send a Positive Message

If the Rays elected to keep Lowe this winter rather than trading him, it would be a good message to the fan base that the team is trying to win. The star slugger was a popular name at the winter meetings, and the team would likely be able to get a nice return for him if they moved him.

Coming off an excellent offensive campaign, trading Lowe would be a significant blow to the lineup. In 2025, he totaled 31 home runs and 83 RBI. Those numbers are hard to replicate at second base, and there also isn't a clear offensive replacement for him.

While the team could look to improve defensively at the position, that would put a lot of stress on others in the lineup to perform on a consistent basis. Overall, while the team is always looking toward the future and getting something for Lowe would be appealing, they also believe that they have a chance to contend in 2026. That likely could only be accomplished with Lowe on the roster.

