Rays' Aidan Smith Working in Fall League To Improve in These Key Areas
With the Arizona Fall League starting up for the Tampa Bay Rays, some of their top prospects will be heading West to gain more valuable experience before the offseason. While the franchise will have a lot of important decisions to make regarding personnel this winter, they are also hoping some of their top prospects continue to improve.
The Rays have one of the best farm systems in baseball once again and it is a major reason why the team has had as much success as they have over the course of their franchise history. With a low payroll, identifying and developing young talent is generally key.
While drafting is a significant part of them acquiring that talent, they also sometimes get it in trades. In the summer of 2024, Tampa Bay traded the talented Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and received a package in return highlighted by outfield prospect Aidan Smith.
Smith Preparing To Break Out
Smith will be heading to the AFL as arguably the best prospect going, with him ranking sixth in the organization according to MLB Pipeline. There is a lot to like about the 21-year-old and what he can bring to the table. Smith has the ability to hit for power and run the bases extremely well. That is a rare combination and a reason why he is highly regarded as a prospect.
In 102 games in High-A ball this year, he slashed 237/.331/.388 with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, and 41 stolen bases. The combination of power and speed is certainly there for Smith so far, and Tampa Bay is now working on making him a better all-around player.
Where Can Smith Improve?
While there is a lot to like about what Smith was able to accomplish in 2025, there are a couple of areas where he can improve. Firstly, cutting down on the strikeouts will be key. It isn’t uncommon for young power hitters to struggle in this area, but the 21-year-old struck out 143 times in 102 games.
Furthermore, the Rays played Smith a majority of the time in center field, with the plan clearly being for him to be their future at the position. With his speed, he should be able to become a plus defender in the middle of the outfield, and working on his defense has been stressed.
Overall, the AFL should be an excellent chance for Smith to continue to build off a strong year in the minors and hopefully take his game to the next level. While a debut in 2026 seems unlikely at this stage, he could be in the plans for the Rays in 2027.