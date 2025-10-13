Rays All-Star Slugger Seen as Top Trade Chip Heading Into Offseason
With the offseason right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be planning out what could be a busy winter. As new ownership takes over and starts to plan the direction of the team, they seem to be willing to let the talented front office of the Rays continue to operate as they have.
While there will certainly be the hope and expectation that the new ownership group will start to spend some money, Tampa Bay has operated very successfully with a low payroll since they became a franchise. One of the main reasons they have been able to accomplish that is because they make some tough decisions regarding talented players who are set to become free agents.
They will have a few of those this winter to evaluate whether or not it makes sense to trade now or perhaps hold until the summer. Fortunately, they will be operating from a position of strength this offseason. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Brandon Lowe of the Rays being one of the top trade chips this winter.
Lowe Should Have Plenty of Suitors
Coming off an All-Star campaign in 2025, Lowe is going to be highly sought after this winter. When healthy, he has proven that he can be one of the best offensive second basemen in the entire league, and after Tampa Bay picks up his option for 2026, he will be making a very reasonable $11.5 million in 2026.
Last season, Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 134 games played. The games played was the important thing for Lowe, who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. In 2023 and 2024, he wasn't able to play in 110 games either of those seasons but still had an OPS north of .770.
While he has primarily played second base, he does have the ability to play at first base as well, only helping his value and potential suitors. For the Rays, the big question regarding possibly trading Lowe would be who to have fill in for him. Even though they have a talented farm system, the All-Stars' numbers would be hard to duplicate.
However, with likely a sizeable contract coming after this campaign, moving Lowe now could result in a strong return for Tampa Bay. While it might not be the best thing for them on the field to start 2026, he could help set up the future long-term.