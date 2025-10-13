Rays Veteran Slugger Named a Top Trade Chip Heading Into Offseason
As the MLB Postseason continues on, the Tampa Bay Rays are already focusing on what this winter will look like for the franchise. With new ownership coming in and taking over, there could be some positive changes for the franchise in terms of how much they will spend.
While that might not happen right away, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the team and the direction that they are going in. Fortunately, the Rays have one of the best front offices in baseball year after year and put a talented group on the field.
Heading into 2026, this group might be a bit on the younger side, with some of the talented prospects from the farm system coming up to hopefully make an impact. This winter, the team will have a couple of tough decisions to make regarding some of their veterans who could be in the final years of their contracts.
Tampa Bay is no stranger to trading players when that happens, and that very well could be the case this offseason. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Rays slugger Yandy Diaz as one of the top trade chips this winter.
Moving Diaz Makes Sense
While the Rays are likely hoping to be a contender in 2026, moving some of their veterans this winter could be what’s best for the franchise long-term. Diaz is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career, but he is 34 years old and likely isn’t going to fit in the long-term plans of the franchise.
In 2025, he slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Those are some impressive numbers and losing him would undoubtedly have an impact on the lineup. However, the team does have some prospects like Tre’ Morgan who appear ready to be called up and need at-bats.
Due to the emergence of Jonathan Aranda in 2025, he appears to be the first base of the future for the team now, which resulted in Diaz basically just being a designated hitter. While he certainly provides a lot of value at the plate, trading him could result in a nice prospect coming back in return.
There were few hitters in baseball that were able to hit .300 in 2025, especially with the type of power that Diaz has as well. Even though it might make the lineup slightly worse to start, moving him to recoup prospects makes sense and frees up opportunities for young players who are ready.