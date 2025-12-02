Rays Have To Strongly Consider Trading Brandon Lowe Given Current Market

The Tampa Bay Rays have quite a conundrum on their hands when it comes to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

This is a lineup that is already in need of upgrades. The Rays are lacking power, especially from the left side of the plate, and should be looking to upgrade around the current core they have, not tear it down.

Lowe is easily their best left-handed hitter, coming off a year in which he hit 31 home runs and was named an All-Star for the second time. When he is healthy, he is among he most offensively productive second basemen in the sport.

Trading away that kind of production would be tough for a Tampa Bay squad that doesn’t have an in-house replacement readily available.

Rays could have strong market for Brandon Lowe

Their top prospect, Carson Williams, hasn’t shown he can hit enough at the Major League level. Pairing him with Taylor Walls, another underwhelming performer at the plate, would crater an already underwhelming offense.

However, the market may dictate that the Rays have to strongly consider trading Lowe. As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared on Foul Territory, there is a need around the league for left-handed, power-hitting middle infielders.

In the final year of his contract, worth $11.5 million, Lowe fits the mold of the kind of player they normally would move. They are constantly overturning the roster, trading away players once they become too expensive or are nearing free agency.

He has been mentioned in trade talks in previous years, and this winter is no different. Lowe is consistently named as the likeliest trade chip on the team despite how big a hole his departure would create in the lineup.

Subtracting offensive production from a lineup that needs more offense doesn’t make much sense. However, his value is never going to be higher than it is right now.

There is a market for him, and Tampa Bay would be selling him at a high point. He was healthy in 2025, something that has not been the case consistently throughout his career, and was an All-Star for the second time.

Brandon Lowe's value will never be higher

It would be a hard sell to the fan base, trading away one of the most productive players on the team. But if a bidding war ensues and strong trade packages are offered, they need to think long and hard about pulling the trigger on a deal.

Replacing a 30+ home run threat from the left side of the plate is no easy task. But if the Rays could address other weaknesses on the roster, such as their outfield or catcher position, it could be a worthwhile move to make.

Unless Tampa Bay is going to lock Lowe into a long-term deal, a hole at second base is going to be created next winter. Getting ahead of that and adding some legitimate value in a trade would make plenty of sense for the team this offseason.

