Rays Announce First Pitch Time Change Ahead of Game 2 vs White Sox
Ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Chicago White Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that the first pitch will be moved to 7:05 p.m. ET from 7:35 p.m. ET due to the anticipation of severe weather in the Tampa Bay area later in the evening.
According to AccuWeather, the area will experience a mix of sun and clouds, with a few heavy thunderstorms expected. The storms may bring flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.
Tuesday’s announcement marks another instance in which the Rays have been compelled to adjust to Florida’s summertime storms, as they continue to play their 2025 home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, an outdoor venue. After damage from Hurricane Milton last October rendered Tropicana Field unusable, the Rays made Steinbrenner Field their temporary home base.
On Sunday, the Rays experienced a two-hour and 36-minute rain delay in their series finale at home against the Baltimore Orioles, marking the longest delay of the season. Of the 11 rain delays the Rays have experienced this season, eight have been at home.
The Rays’ schedule contains several long road trips to account for obstacles posed by the weather. Before the All-Star break, Tampa Bay embarked on a 10-day road trip. At the conclusion of the current series, Tampa Bay will have 19 remaining in the season, 12 of which will be on the road.
After losing the series-opener to the White Sox on Monday, 8-3, the Rays (52-49) look to get back on track as Tampa Bay All-Star righty Drew Rasmussen takes the mound against Chicago’s Davis Martin.
- LAST-PLACE WHITE SOX CLOBBER RAYS: Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz just didn't have it on Monday night, allowing a career-high eight earned runs in an 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. ''It stinks when you're fighting for a playoff spot,'' he said. CLICK HERE
- BRANDON LOWE TALKS FOOT INJURY: Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe is dealing with his second injury in less than a month, but he told reporters Monday this his plantar fasciitis injury should not require a trip to the injured list. Here's his interview. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE