Rays Experience Record-Setting Rain Delay on Sunday Against Orioles
TAMPA, Fla. — In the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Rays are tasked with a challenge they had never had to face before in their home games: rain delays.
On Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, a two-hour and 36-minute rain delay became Tampa Bay’s longest in a home game yet.
For the first time in 27 seasons, the Rays are calling an outdoor stadium home, setting up shop at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa after Tropicana Field suffered severe damage from Hurricane Milton last October, forcing the Rays out in the process.
Sunday’s delay marked the eighth at home. It also marked the fourth to occur after the first pitch, joining a May 10 game against the Milwaukee Brewers —‚ he first home delay in franchise history — a June 3 series opener against the Texas Rangers and a June 22 series finale against the Detroit Tigers. The May 10 contest against Milwaukee is the only time this season the Rays have experienced two delays in one game (first pitch, fifth inning).
Tampa Bay has dealt with 11 rain delays this season, including the second-longest incident, which occurred against the New York Mets on June 14, lasting a total of 51 minutes.
Tampa Bay’s shortest rain delay this season also occurred against the Orioles at home, with a June 22 matchup being postponed for only 10 minutes. occurred on May 31, 2013, against the Cleveland Indians, lasting a total of four hours and 49 minutes.
